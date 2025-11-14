Benidorm begins construction of new reclaimed water network in Poniente The project, funded by European funds, will start on Monday and provide reclaimed water to three residential areas around Rajarell

Image of the area where the works will take place

Nicolás Van Looy Benidorm Friday, 14 November 2025, 13:25 Comenta Share

Benidorm City Council will commence phase 1 of the new main reclaimed water network in the Rajarell ravine area this Monday, a key initiative within the 2022 Tourist Sustainability Plan in Destination (PSTD) and funded through the Next Generation EU funds.

The project, awarded to Hidraqua for 384,999.95 euros, has a three-month execution period and represents a decisive step in the municipal strategy towards a more efficient and sustainable water model.

This project is part of the Green and Sustainable Transition axis of the PSTD, included in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR). It is framed within action 2B 'Phase I Reclaimed Water Network', one of the 13 strategic projects designed to modernise infrastructure and move towards a more rational use of water in the city.

The intervention involves the installation of 760 meters of 200 mm diameter ductile iron pipe, connected to the main conduit of the Canal Bajo del Algar Irrigation Community, located in the ravine area.

Tres urbanizaciones se conectarán a la nueva red

This phase will provide reclaimed water to the Benidorm Poniente, Jardín de Benidorm, and Residencial Terramar urbanisations, as well as install the necessary piping for municipal services and remote control of the new network.

According to the Water Cycle Councillor, José Ramón González de Zárate, the use of reclaimed water will supply irrigation for public and private green areas, reducing pressure on potable water resources and contributing to more sustainable management.

"Its use will reduce potable water consumption and advance the municipality's environmental sustainability," the councillor highlighted.

The works will be carried out around the Poniente beach area, a high pedestrian traffic zone. Therefore, the contractor will apply strict safety protocols and environmental measures to minimise inconvenience.

The route will mainly run along the bike lane, which may cause occasional disruptions to pedestrian and cyclist passage, although vehicle traffic is not expected to be affected.

The work will start next to the IES Mediterrània, progressing towards the Rajarell ravine. The area has a potential demand of more than 6,300 homes, 156,000 m² of public green areas, and 127,000 m² of private green areas.

Therefore, this phase will make a significant contribution to the municipality's environmental sustainability, according to González de Zárate, who stated that the goal is to extend this system "to the entire city" progressively.

The City Council has already installed various reclaimed water supply points in other neighbourhoods, integrating this resource into the renewal of hydraulic infrastructure.

If the deadlines are met, the project will be completed by the end of February or early March, at which point residents in the area will be able to start using reclaimed water for garden irrigation, as will municipal services for the maintenance of green areas.

The water comes from the Benidorm WWTP, where it undergoes purification and tertiary treatment processes. Before use, it will receive additional disinfection treatment, ensuring its safety for urban uses.