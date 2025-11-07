Benidorm Approves New Jaime I Parking, Granting Operation to Telpark The project will feature over 400 spaces and will commence after the Immaculate Conception holiday, with special care for trees and the urban environment

Benidorm City Council took a significant step forward on Thursday in the development of the new underground parking on Jaime I Avenue by unanimously approving in an extraordinary session the concession transfer to the company Telpark Benidorm S.L. The company will manage the construction and subsequent operation of the parking, which is part of the historic 'Benidorm Future 2000 Parking Plan'.

Telpark, which already manages the parking facilities at Ametlla del Mar, Municipal Market, and Tomás Ortuño, now takes on the project previously handled by Aljamil, a company it acquired over a year ago. According to Contracting Councillor Aida García Mayor, this transfer ensures the continuity of a project "fundamental for improving mobility and revitalising the city centre".

The new public parking will have over 400 spaces and will be located between Nicaragua and Ricardo Bayona Avenues, extending to the intersection with Los Limones. With an approximate length of 350 metres, the infrastructure will significantly increase parking capacity in one of the city's busiest areas.

Mayor Toni Pérez has emphasised that the construction will proceed "with respect and care for the existing trees", and with a commitment to minimise disruptions to businesses, residents, and traffic. To this end, two new roundabouts will be created to facilitate access to the parking without slowing down traffic, located at the intersections of Ricardo Bayona-Los Limones and Marqués de Comillas.

The construction is scheduled to begin in December, once the Immaculate Conception holiday is over. At that time, the area will be fenced off and excavation will commence, focusing mainly on the roadway to reduce the impact on the daily life of residents.

On the left side of the avenue, there will be minimal intervention on the pavement, while on the right, its width will be temporarily reduced to allow the works to proceed, always ensuring pedestrian access and access to shops and homes. The estimated completion time is 15 months, affecting only one Christmas period, one Easter, and one summer.

The City Council has placed special emphasis on protecting urban trees following the experience in 2010, when the first attempt to build the parking led to the removal of much of the avenue's vegetation.

This time, 31 specimens will be temporarily transplanted to a municipal nursery and later relocated to other parts of the city. The entire process will be supervised by the municipal agronomist, ensuring that "past mistakes are not repeated", as the mayor noted.

The Jaime I parking was included in the Future 2000 Plan in 2009, replacing the one planned for Plaza de España. Although tests confirmed its feasibility, the work was never carried out. In 2015, the current municipal government opted to remodel the avenue to restore normalcy and improve neighbourhood coexistence.

This remodelling included the planting of 90 new trees and shaded areas, which will now be preserved as much as possible. Pérez has stressed that "this new project not only solves a historic parking problem but does so sustainably, caring for the urban environment".

During the presentation, the mayor highlighted that both municipal technicians and political leaders will be "closely monitoring the development of the work", ensuring compliance with all conditions set by the City Council to minimise inconvenience.

"We want residents to see that progress can be made without repeating past mistakes," Pérez stated, emphasising that the new parking "will provide real mobility solutions, boost commercial activity, and strengthen urban sustainability".