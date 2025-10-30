Benelli Debuts in the Cruiser Segment with the Leoncino Bobber 400

Created in Pesaro by Benelli's Centro Stile, the new Leoncino Bobber 400 marks the brand's entry into the cruiser segment. Its design draws inspiration from custom culture but with a modern and aggressive aesthetic reinterpretation.

Highlights include details such as the front headlight maintaining the characteristic LED arc of the Leoncino family, a short tail, bar-end mirrors, forward-set footpegs, a fuel tank with an embedded logo and a capacity of 15 litres, a visible air filter through a transparent cover, a minimalist front mudguard with the Benelli emblem, and thick tyres. The instrumentation features a compact circular digital display at the centre showing all the main information.

It is powered by the new 60° V-twin engine, liquid-cooled, delivering 35.4 hp at 8,000 rpm and 36 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. The final drive is belt-driven.

The frame is a double-cradle steel structure paired with a 35 mm diameter inverted fork with a 125 mm travel and a dual rear shock absorber with a 65 mm travel, working in conjunction with the rear swingarm. The brakes rely on a single 300 mm front disc with a four-piston axial caliper, and a 240 mm rear disc with a single-piston floating caliper. Additionally, it incorporates a switchable TCS traction control system and a dual-channel ABS.

It features generous 16-inch wheels, equipped with 130/90 front and 150/80 rear tyres. The exhaust system stands out with its stacked dual silencers. Its seat height is 730 mm and its curb weight is 180 kg.

The Benelli Leoncino Bobber 400 is now available in Midnight Black, with a retail price of €5,290 and a 5-year warranty.