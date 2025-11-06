The Beaver Moon 'sets the sky ablaze' in Alicante, rivalling the beauty of Santa Bárbara Castle The phenomenon creates a spectacular scene visible from various points in the city

Adrián Mazón Alicante Thursday, 6 November 2025, 18:55

On Thursday evening, the early hours offered a magical image over the bay of Alicante. A full moon with an intense orange hue began to rise above the horizon, competing in brightness with the illuminated Santa Bárbara Castle, which shines atop the Benacantil.

The phenomenon, visible from much of the Alicante coast, turned the sky into a postcard scene. From the Explanada promenade to the Postiguet Beach, the scene seemed straight out of a film. The golden reflection of the satellite on the sea and the silhouette of the castle create a perfect contrast between nature and heritage.

The Beaver Moon over the harbour and next to Santa Bárbara Castle. AM

The November moon, also known as the 'Beaver Moon', is characterised by its warm hue and large apparent size, an optical effect accentuated when the satellite is near the horizon. On this occasion, its orange colour shone brightly in the night, creating an almost surreal atmosphere over the city.

The spectacle leaves an indelible memory for those in the harbour area, Cabo de las Huertas, or the Tossal. The next full moon visible from Alicante will occur in mid-December, although few will manage to steal as much spotlight from Santa Bárbara Castle as tonight's moon.