Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The Beaver Moon rises over the sky of Alicante. AM

The Beaver Moon 'sets the sky ablaze' in Alicante, rivalling the beauty of Santa Bárbara Castle

The phenomenon creates a spectacular scene visible from various points in the city

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Thursday, 6 November 2025, 18:55

Comenta

On Thursday evening, the early hours offered a magical image over the bay of Alicante. A full moon with an intense orange hue began to rise above the horizon, competing in brightness with the illuminated Santa Bárbara Castle, which shines atop the Benacantil.

The phenomenon, visible from much of the Alicante coast, turned the sky into a postcard scene. From the Explanada promenade to the Postiguet Beach, the scene seemed straight out of a film. The golden reflection of the satellite on the sea and the silhouette of the castle create a perfect contrast between nature and heritage.

The Beaver Moon over the harbour and next to Santa Bárbara Castle. AM

The November moon, also known as the 'Beaver Moon', is characterised by its warm hue and large apparent size, an optical effect accentuated when the satellite is near the horizon. On this occasion, its orange colour shone brightly in the night, creating an almost surreal atmosphere over the city.

Follow the TODOAlicante channel on WhatsApp

The spectacle leaves an indelible memory for those in the harbour area, Cabo de las Huertas, or the Tossal. The next full moon visible from Alicante will occur in mid-December, although few will manage to steal as much spotlight from Santa Bárbara Castle as tonight's moon.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Un policía salva la vida a un menor que iba a lanzarse al vacío en Alicante: «Sé feliz, te deseo lo mejor»
  2. 2 El Hércules ata a Mehdi Puch por dos temporadas
  3. 3 El partido homenaje a Delibasic en el Rico Pérez ya tiene fecha
  4. 4 Un vehículo parado, un conductor esposado y un atasco brutal en plena avenida del puerto de Alicante
  5. 5 Swiss anuncia una nueva ruta a Suiza desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  6. 6 Alicante obliga a disponer de nueva documentación a los usuarios de patinetes eléctricos a partir de 2026
  7. 7 Simulacro de accidente en el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche: un avión choca contra una bandada de pájaros y cae al mar
  8. 8 Más de 20.000 análisis pendientes en Alicante tras la huelga de los Técnicos Superiores Sanitarios
  9. 9 Descubren un nuevo yacimiento arqueológico submarino frente a las costas de La Vila Joiosa
  10. 10 El colegio Inmaculada Jesuitas de Alicante se desmarca del sacerdote investigado por presuntos abusos a menores

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante The Beaver Moon 'sets the sky ablaze' in Alicante, rivalling the beauty of Santa Bárbara Castle

The Beaver Moon &#039;sets the sky ablaze&#039; in Alicante, rivalling the beauty of Santa Bárbara Castle