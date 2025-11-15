Barcelona Women's Team Takes Revenge in Montjuic

Cristián Ramón Cobos Madrid Saturday, 15 November 2025, 18:10 Comenta Share

Barcelona has avenged their last classic encounter. Despite notable absences like their captain Patri Guijarro and Salma Paralluelo, Pere Romeu's side managed to redeem themselves from the previous defeat against Real Madrid with a convincing victory in Montjuic, extending their lead to seven points in the standings over Pau Quesada's team. The whites missed their chances in the first half, and Pajor led the Catalans with a double, while in the second half, a spectacular Cata Coll saved a penalty before Sydney and Aitana sealed another triumph.

The match did not disappoint from the outset. Both teams came out with full force, showcasing their different strengths. Within the first minute, after a great collective play by Barcelona, Alexia Putellas hit the woodwork with a header following a superb cross from Ona Battle. Madrid's response was swift, first with a disallowed goal by Caroline Weir, and then with Linda Caicedo hitting the post when she had everything in her favour. A flurry of action in just the first five minutes of the classic.

The game had only just begun. Pere Romeu's team, true to their style, quickly took control of the ball to grow into the match and feel comfortable. Pajor scored, but her goal was ruled out for offside. On Barcelona's third attempt, Claudia Pina provided a perfect assist to the Polish forward, who put the Catalans ahead with a toe-poke, igniting celebrations in Montjuic.

After an intense start, controversy was inevitable. Vicky López led a great team move, and Pajor scored again, but after a VAR review, the goal was disallowed for a handball. Three disallowed goals in just 18 minutes. Caicedo had another chance to equalise, but in a one-on-one, her shot was stopped by Cata Coll, who stood tall. When you miss chances against big teams, you pay the price. Graham Hansen wreaked havoc down the wing, delivering a cross that Misa parried, only for the Polish forward to pounce and score her second, putting a heavy burden on the whites before halftime.

Cata Coll, the saviour

Barcelona started the second half with the same dominance. Both coaches quickly made substitutions seeking solutions. Pau Quesada made a triple offensive change to find a goal, while Pere Romeu introduced three-time Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí, who had been left out of the starting lineup due to a hamstring issue. The Madrid changes had an impact, causing concern for the Catalans, but Irene Paredes' own goal was ruled out for another offside by Däbritz.

Barcelona tried to slow the game down, but the whites hadn't given up. After another controversial VAR review, the referee awarded a penalty to Madrid for a fall in the area by Athenea del Castillo following a major error by Cata Coll. However, the Spanish goalkeeper went from villain to hero, saving Weir's penalty and closing Madrid's chances of getting back into the game. It was a boost of energy for the Catalans, who had endured a tough period, but in stoppage time, goals from Sydney and Aitana secured another classic victory to restore their dominance.