Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Barcelona players celebrate Ewa Pajor's second goal. Efe

Barcelona Women's Team Takes Revenge in Montjuic

The Catalans secure another victory against Real Madrid with goals from Sydney, Aitana, Pajor's double, and an outstanding performance by Cata Coll.

Cristián Ramón Cobos

Madrid

Saturday, 15 November 2025, 18:10

Comenta

Barcelona has avenged their last classic encounter. Despite notable absences like their captain Patri Guijarro and Salma Paralluelo, Pere Romeu's side managed to redeem themselves from the previous defeat against Real Madrid with a convincing victory in Montjuic, extending their lead to seven points in the standings over Pau Quesada's team. The whites missed their chances in the first half, and Pajor led the Catalans with a double, while in the second half, a spectacular Cata Coll saved a penalty before Sydney and Aitana sealed another triumph.

The match did not disappoint from the outset. Both teams came out with full force, showcasing their different strengths. Within the first minute, after a great collective play by Barcelona, Alexia Putellas hit the woodwork with a header following a superb cross from Ona Battle. Madrid's response was swift, first with a disallowed goal by Caroline Weir, and then with Linda Caicedo hitting the post when she had everything in her favour. A flurry of action in just the first five minutes of the classic.

The game had only just begun. Pere Romeu's team, true to their style, quickly took control of the ball to grow into the match and feel comfortable. Pajor scored, but her goal was ruled out for offside. On Barcelona's third attempt, Claudia Pina provided a perfect assist to the Polish forward, who put the Catalans ahead with a toe-poke, igniting celebrations in Montjuic.

After an intense start, controversy was inevitable. Vicky López led a great team move, and Pajor scored again, but after a VAR review, the goal was disallowed for a handball. Three disallowed goals in just 18 minutes. Caicedo had another chance to equalise, but in a one-on-one, her shot was stopped by Cata Coll, who stood tall. When you miss chances against big teams, you pay the price. Graham Hansen wreaked havoc down the wing, delivering a cross that Misa parried, only for the Polish forward to pounce and score her second, putting a heavy burden on the whites before halftime.

Cata Coll, the saviour

Barcelona started the second half with the same dominance. Both coaches quickly made substitutions seeking solutions. Pau Quesada made a triple offensive change to find a goal, while Pere Romeu introduced three-time Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí, who had been left out of the starting lineup due to a hamstring issue. The Madrid changes had an impact, causing concern for the Catalans, but Irene Paredes' own goal was ruled out for another offside by Däbritz.

Barcelona tried to slow the game down, but the whites hadn't given up. After another controversial VAR review, the referee awarded a penalty to Madrid for a fall in the area by Athenea del Castillo following a major error by Cata Coll. However, the Spanish goalkeeper went from villain to hero, saving Weir's penalty and closing Madrid's chances of getting back into the game. It was a boost of energy for the Catalans, who had endured a tough period, but in stoppage time, goals from Sydney and Aitana secured another classic victory to restore their dominance.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Un Aquiles gigante de 5,5 metros arrasará la Explanada de Alicante en un desfile épico
  2. 2 Muere al caérsele encima del coche una palmera en Torrevieja
  3. 3 Nico Espinosa ya tiene fecha de vuelta en el Hércules
  4. 4 Un padre y su hija, al descubierto: cocaína, armas y un velero de 14 metros en el puerto de Torrevieja
  5. 5 La avenida de la Constitución de Alicante estrenará sombrajes en verano de 2026
  6. 6 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este viernes 14 de noviembre en Alicante
  7. 7 Cambio histórico en el modelo de subvenciones de Hogueras tras lograr un incremento global de 80.000 euros
  8. 8 El Supremo avala el proyecto de un amarre para megayates en el Puerto de Alicante
  9. 9 Alicante lleva a cabo la mayor inversión de la historia en el Castillo de Santa Bárbara
  10. 10 Los agresores de la brutal paliza a un joven en el exterior de una discoteca de la Albufereta quedan en libertad provisional

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Barcelona Women's Team Takes Revenge in Montjuic

Barcelona Women&#039;s Team Takes Revenge in Montjuic