Barcelona Women's Team Suffers Away Defeat in League After Two and a Half Years Real Sociedad Surprises with Edna Imade's Penalty Goal Against the Blaugranas, Who Hadn't Lost Away from Johan Since May 21, 2023

Cristián Ramón Cobos Madrid Sunday, 2 November 2025, 19:20

Sensational upset in the F League as Barcelona falls to Real Sociedad in Zubieta. Since May 21, 2023, when they lost in Madrid with the league already secured, the Blaugranas hadn't experienced returning to the Catalan capital empty-handed in national competition. Last year, despite losing two matches, both defeats occurred at Johan Cruyff, the last one against Real Madrid.

Thus, Barcelona loses its unbeaten streak in the domestic competition after achieving a perfect record in the first eight matches of the season. Real Sociedad maintains its strong form, placing third in the table, proving solid defensively and converting a penalty, scored by Edna Imade, to topple the mighty Blaugrana side.

Moreover, it's the first time in nearly five years that Barcelona fails to score in an F League match. The numerous absences faced by Pere Romeu, coupled with player fatigue following the international break, also took a toll on a Blaugrana squad beginning to feel the strain of a short roster.

The absence of Patri Guijarro was sorely felt by Barcelona, which, despite dominating, couldn't find the back of the net. Salma Paralluelo was also unavailable after sustaining an injury in the first leg of the Nations League semi-finals against Sweden.

Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí were in the starting lineup, though they didn't have their best day, and the entire team felt it. Barcelona was brought back to earth, suffering its first defeat of the season and experiencing the sensation of losing an away match for the first time in over two and a half years.