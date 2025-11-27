Barcelona Welcomes Back Pedri but Loses Fermín

Óscar Bellot Madrid Thursday, 27 November 2025, 13:50 Comenta Share

Barcelona faces mixed fortunes as they welcome back Pedri for this weekend's clash against Alavés in the fourteenth round of La Liga, but lose Fermín. The player from Huelva has sustained a soleus injury in his right leg, which will keep him out for approximately two weeks, posing a significant setback for the team managed by Hansi Flick.

Fermín experienced discomfort during Thursday's training session as Barcelona prepared for Saturday's match against Alavés at Camp Nou. Medical tests confirmed a minor soleus injury. If the expected recovery timeline of two weeks holds, the Spanish international will miss not only the match against Alavés but also the games against Atlético Madrid and Betis in La Liga, as well as the encounter with Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League.

Fermín started on Tuesday in the defeat Barcelona suffered against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. He played 62 minutes before making way for Andreas Christensen when Barcelona was already trailing 2-0. It was his thirteenth match of the season with Barcelona, accumulating 880 minutes and scoring seven goals, making him the third top scorer for the team, only behind Ferran Torres (9) and Robert Lewandowski (8). He has also provided four assists.

Fortunately for Flick, Fermín's injury coincides with Pedri's return from the infirmary. The Canarian midfielder resumed training with the group on Thursday and is expected to be fit for Saturday's game against Alavés. His return is anticipated to be crucial for Barcelona to regain positive momentum after the setback at Chelsea's stadium in the fifth round of the Champions League, as the player from Tegueste is the main creative force the team has missed during the month he was sidelined due to a distal femoral biceps tear in his left leg, suffered after the clásico on October 26 at Santiago Bernabéu.