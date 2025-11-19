Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

General view of Camp Nou, still under renovation. Josep Lago / AFP

Barcelona Returns to Camp Nou for Champions League Clash

The Blaugrana will face Eintracht in the sixth matchday at the renovated stadium after UEFA grants an exception.

José Manuel Andrés

Madrid

Wednesday, 19 November 2025, 13:40

Comenta

Barcelona's return to Camp Nou for La Liga against Athletic on Saturday will continue in the Champions League. On Tuesday, December 9, against Eintracht Frankfurt, the much-anticipated return to their renovated stadium will take place for the sixth matchday in Europe's top competition.

This positive development for the club, led by Joan Laporta, has been made possible thanks to UEFA's exception to allow a mid-phase stadium change, a scenario not initially considered.

