Barcelona to Reopen Camp Nou with Open Training Session

David Hernández Friday, 31 October 2025, 12:00 Comenta Share

Barcelona fans and players have endured a two-year wait to return to Spotify Camp Nou. The club announced on Friday that the stadium will finally reopen with an open training session on the 7th. This long-awaited return is a year behind the initial schedule for the renovations. Camp Nou has completed the first phase of its refurbishment and will now enter the second phase, aiming to expand its capacity to 105,000 seats. During the expansion, the stadium's use will be limited, similar to Real Madrid's situation in the post-pandemic season, where only 50,000 fans were allowed at Santiago Bernabéu.

For the announced return, 23,000 spectators will be able to attend in the Tribune and South Goal areas, for which the city council has finally granted the first occupancy license. The club's aim is to test the systems, access, and facilities to ensure maximum safety for its fans.

The return of official matches has not yet been announced, but this decision will largely depend on the outcome of the event on the 7th. If all goes well, Barcelona dreams of a full reopening after the international break. The ideal match would be against Athletic on November 22nd, a team with which they have recently developed a strong rivalry.

For now, the return would mean a reduced capacity, as the current Camp Nou holds far fewer than the 50,000 that fit in Montjuic. Nevertheless, the club mentioned in its statement that the team is excited to welcome fans to their new home on a day when ticket proceeds will be donated to the Pulseras Blaugranas project. Any uncertainties faced by attending spectators will be addressed through the "mobility recommendations" that Barcelona will announce soon.