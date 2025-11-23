Barcelona Rediscovers Its Identity

Daniel Panero Sunday, 23 November 2025, 15:15 Comenta Share

Barcelona is on its way to becoming what it once was, and that is no small feat. The team, led by Hansi Flick, showcased its prowess against Athletic. In their return to Camp Nou, they displayed the full array of qualities that made them one of the most feared teams in European football last season. The high pressing kept Athletic under constant pressure, and their scoring efficiency, evident in Balaídos before the break, was once again on display. This marks the return of a Barcelona that is gradually aligning with Flick's vision.

A month ago, Barcelona seemed unrecognisable. Defeats against Paris Saint Germain, Sevilla, and Real Madrid highlighted a drastic change in the team's style under the German coach. The team lost possession in midfield, struggled to press effectively, and was consistently vulnerable to the opponent's transitions. The diagnosis was clear: Barcelona had lost the tools that allowed them to dominate opponents, leading to numerous problems. The match in Bruges, a back-and-forth encounter, served as a turning point for the group.

Against Celta, the team conceded more than they should have, but there were phases where they managed to pin down Giráldez's side. It was against Athletic that a better version of the team was evident. "I'm very pleased to have played at this level and scored four goals. Everything went well because we controlled the match and scored at the right moments. It was also crucial not to concede goals. This is the way to play," a satisfied Flick stated after the match.

His joy was complete after the first comprehensive victory in a long time. Barcelona had gone two months without a clean sheet, since their 3-0 win against Getafe on September 21, and had been missing key players like Joan García and Raphinha, who are expected to be significant contributors. The Brazilian had only ten minutes on the pitch, but the team didn't miss him thanks to the mobility of all the attacking players. Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, and Rashford were absent, but Dani Olmo showed great effort and speed in midfield, while Fermín, Eric García, and Ferran Torres were crucial in pressing the opponent after losing possession. This was the major difference compared to previous matches, as Barcelona returned to Camp Nou with a refreshed approach, hinting at glimpses of the fierce team from last season.

The stadium helps

This improvement must be taken with caution as it was a special day. Barcelona showed their best version, but it might have been influenced by a setting that encouraged extra effort and an opponent intimidated by the Camp Nou celebration. The Blaugrana had reasons to ensure the celebration was complete, and now they must confirm these positive feelings in a hectic month of competition, with high-profile matches such as visits to Stamford Bridge, La Cartuja against Betis, or Estadio de La Cerámica, and hosting formidable teams like Atlético Madrid. Barcelona is improving, but this must be the first step towards becoming the team they once were.