Barcelona Launches Motorcycle Observatory to Enhance Mobility and Rider Safety

Canal Motor Friday, 14 November 2025, 13:05

Laia Bonet, Deputy Mayor of Barcelona, recently introduced the Barcelona Motorcycle Observatory at the Barcelona City Hall. She was accompanied by José María Riaño, Secretary General of ANESDOR, Montse Montal, a representative of P(A)T, and Jaime Alguersuari, spokesperson for Motoristes per Barcelona. Prior to the presentation, a reception was held, presided over by Jaume Collboni, the Mayor of Barcelona.

Motorcycles have significant potential to improve mobility. In terms of space occupancy, a motorcycle occupies an average of 1.5 m2 compared to a car, which occupies 10 m2. Regarding emissions, in Barcelona, motorcycles account for 20.1% of the vehicle fleet and represent only 2.2% of CO2 emissions from total traffic, generating just 1.4% of NOx emissions and 2.5% of PM10 particle emissions.

Moreover, motorcycles cover a wide range of mobility needs at minimal cost, being the most accessible motorized vehicle for lower-income groups.

In Barcelona, motorcycles have a unique cultural significance. Combined with other characteristics of the city, this has led to a total of 236,194 motorcycles and 37,836 mopeds circulating in the city by the end of 2024, according to City Hall data. With these figures, Barcelona is one of the cities with the highest motorcycle rate per capita in Europe: 158 motorcycles per 1,000 inhabitants.

It is important to remember that motorcycles are part of the vulnerable user group, alongside pedestrians, cyclists, and personal mobility vehicles, all of which are increasingly present in the traffic mix. Therefore, it is crucial to implement measures that ensure safer mobility for this group. By achieving a more peaceful and friendly city for the vulnerable, motorcycles can further contribute to Barcelona's sustainable mobility.

For all these reasons, the Barcelona Motorcycle Observatory is being launched as a platform where the administration and key organizations involved in motorcycle mobility can work together to improve mobility in the city of Barcelona by promoting the use of motorcycles in an orderly, safe, and sustainable manner. The Barcelona Motorcycle Observatory comprises the Barcelona City Hall, ANESDOR, P(A)T (Spanish Association for Traffic Accident Prevention), and Motoristes per Barcelona.

According to José María Riaño, Secretary General of ANESDOR: "We at ANESDOR highly value the launch of the Motorcycle Observatory in Barcelona. The joint efforts of the City Hall with ANESDOR, PAT, and Motoristes per Barcelona will help implement measures that enhance safety and better utilize the potential of motorcycles to ease traffic congestion and reduce emissions. It is undoubtedly a positive step towards achieving more sustainable, safe, and efficient mobility."