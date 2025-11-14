Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente El aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche ya supera los 17 millones de pasajeros este 2025 tras un octubre de récord
Presentation of the Barcelona Motorcycle Observatory anesdor

Barcelona Launches Motorcycle Observatory to Enhance Mobility and Rider Safety

Canal Motor

Friday, 14 November 2025, 13:05

Comenta

Laia Bonet, Deputy Mayor of Barcelona, recently introduced the Barcelona Motorcycle Observatory at the Barcelona City Hall. She was accompanied by José María Riaño, Secretary General of ANESDOR, Montse Montal, a representative of P(A)T, and Jaime Alguersuari, spokesperson for Motoristes per Barcelona. Prior to the presentation, a reception was held, presided over by Jaume Collboni, the Mayor of Barcelona.

Motorcycles have significant potential to improve mobility. In terms of space occupancy, a motorcycle occupies an average of 1.5 m2 compared to a car, which occupies 10 m2. Regarding emissions, in Barcelona, motorcycles account for 20.1% of the vehicle fleet and represent only 2.2% of CO2 emissions from total traffic, generating just 1.4% of NOx emissions and 2.5% of PM10 particle emissions.

Moreover, motorcycles cover a wide range of mobility needs at minimal cost, being the most accessible motorized vehicle for lower-income groups.

In Barcelona, motorcycles have a unique cultural significance. Combined with other characteristics of the city, this has led to a total of 236,194 motorcycles and 37,836 mopeds circulating in the city by the end of 2024, according to City Hall data. With these figures, Barcelona is one of the cities with the highest motorcycle rate per capita in Europe: 158 motorcycles per 1,000 inhabitants.

It is important to remember that motorcycles are part of the vulnerable user group, alongside pedestrians, cyclists, and personal mobility vehicles, all of which are increasingly present in the traffic mix. Therefore, it is crucial to implement measures that ensure safer mobility for this group. By achieving a more peaceful and friendly city for the vulnerable, motorcycles can further contribute to Barcelona's sustainable mobility.

For all these reasons, the Barcelona Motorcycle Observatory is being launched as a platform where the administration and key organizations involved in motorcycle mobility can work together to improve mobility in the city of Barcelona by promoting the use of motorcycles in an orderly, safe, and sustainable manner. The Barcelona Motorcycle Observatory comprises the Barcelona City Hall, ANESDOR, P(A)T (Spanish Association for Traffic Accident Prevention), and Motoristes per Barcelona.

According to José María Riaño, Secretary General of ANESDOR: "We at ANESDOR highly value the launch of the Motorcycle Observatory in Barcelona. The joint efforts of the City Hall with ANESDOR, PAT, and Motoristes per Barcelona will help implement measures that enhance safety and better utilize the potential of motorcycles to ease traffic congestion and reduce emissions. It is undoubtedly a positive step towards achieving more sustainable, safe, and efficient mobility."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Los vecinos de la playa de San Juan de Alicante piden un cartel al estilo de Hollywood
  2. 2 Un buitre leonado de más de dos metros obliga a activar una alerta junto al aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  3. 3 Nueva cita para crear el pulmón más verde de Alicante con dos mil nuevos árboles
  4. 4 El mensaje de Messi a la afición de la provincia de Alicante
  5. 5 Un incendio en el Hospital Comarcal de la Marina Baixa obliga a confinar pacientes y personal sanitario
  6. 6 El error que delató a un reclamado por los juzgados de Almería en El Campello
  7. 7 La Universidad de Alicante reformará uno de sus edificios más transitados: «Es incómodo»
  8. 8 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este jueves 13 de noviembre en Alicante
  9. 9 Villena denuncia el enterramiento de 346.000 toneladas de residuos de la dana en un vertedero privado sin tratamiento
  10. 10 Hallan el cadáver de una joven de 21 años en un descampado en Gijón

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Barcelona Launches Motorcycle Observatory to Enhance Mobility and Rider Safety

Barcelona Launches Motorcycle Observatory to Enhance Mobility and Rider Safety