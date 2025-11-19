Barcelona Introduces Grants for Electric Moped Purchases and Battery Station Installations

Canal Motor Wednesday, 19 November 2025, 14:05 Comenta Share

Barcelona City Council is launching a grant programme between 2026 and 2030 to achieve a fleet of 100% electric and zero-emission mopeds.

The initiative is part of the Pla Clima, the municipal strategy to decarbonise the city, with an investment of 1.8 billion euros by 2030 in adaptation and mitigation measures. It also aims to electrify mobility with the support of entities such as ANESDOR, Motorists for Barcelona, and P(A)T.

With an initial budget of approximately 15 million euros, the measure aims to renew 20,000 combustion mopeds to electric ones and promote a network of battery exchange stations.

One of the essential requirements to access the grant is to scrap a combustion moped, with a uniform amount of 600 euros. This figure represents between 16% and 40% of the cost of a new electric moped, according to current market prices.

All new moped purchases made from March 1st onwards will be eligible for the grant, once the aid bases are approved.

By the end of 2025, the process will begin so that by early 2026, the bases will be definitively approved and published.

The grants are aimed at both individuals and legal entities residing in Barcelona to cover the entire fleet. Applicants for the 600 euros will only need two documents: proof of purchase of the electric moped and proof of scrapping the combustion vehicle. In this regard, Barcelona Municipal Services (BSM) offers a free scrapping service and provides the valid certificate to apply for the grant.

Currently, there are 32,000 registered mopeds in Barcelona, of which approximately 18,000 are part of the circulating fleet. Of the total registered, around 8,000 are already electric, and about 24,000 are combustion. These are estimated to be responsible for approximately 3,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. The grant programme aims to replace all combustion mopeds regularly circulating in the city with zero-emission electric vehicles.

The programme also plans to promote the implementation of a charging infrastructure network for battery exchange for mopeds and motorcycles. The City Council will allocate around 3 million euros over four years to subsidise the installation of these exchange stations, with a target of 64 new points over four years. Grants of 45,000 euros per station will cover up to 60% of the budget. Any operator (service station, parking, etc.) wishing to offer this service to the public must keep it open for at least four years.