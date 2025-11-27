Baldoví sees Llorca as a 'provisional regent' complicit with Mazón and believes he has 'passed the exam' of Vox 'Elections are the only dignified way out of the fraud that has turned out to be the 'government of the best',' he asserts

Joan Baldoví, the spokesperson for Compromís in Les Corts, has expressed that the PP candidate for the Presidency of the Generalitat, Juanfran Pérez Llorca, is a 'provisional regent' and a 'complicit of a liar', referring to Carlos Mazón. He also noted that the 'popular' leader has 'passed the exam' of Vox to secure their votes. 'We cannot prolong this agony,' he demanded.

During his speech in the investiture debate of Pérez Llorca held this Thursday in Les Corts, Baldoví reiterated the call for elections, appealing to the need to 'return the voice to the Valencian people' because, in his view, the majority of 'populars' and Vox 'no longer represent the sentiment of today's society.'

'Here we are, between elections, which would be a dignified and reasonable way out, or prolonging the agony, and you have decided to prolong it,' he told the PP, reproaching them for opting to 'place a provisional regent' at the head of the Generalitat because they 'fear the polls.' 'Between letting the Valencians decide and deciding in a Madrid office, you have chosen the usual,' he lamented.

Moreover, he emphasised that Pérez Llorca is attending an investiture without a 'signed agreement' with Vox, but assured that Compromís is not 'naive': 'That does not mean there isn't one, of course there is, only this time you do not want to make it public.'

Baldoví, who took the podium wearing a tie, explained that he wore it due to a promise he made to the families of the dana victims after the State funeral: 'I made them a promise, that I would wear it again the day we oust Mazón.'

He accuses the PP of having 'applauded and covered up' for Mazón

During his speech, the Compromís spokesperson argued that Mazón 'did not leave due to a fit of dignity', but because 'the families of the victims --of the dana-- ousted him with their constant struggle month after month.' All this, he highlighted, despite the 'insults', 'disdain', 'lies', and 'cruelty' of the PP, which went as far as to label them 'VIP victims.' 'Seriously, is a person who has lost their daughter a VIP victim?' he asked.

The parliamentarian reproached the 'populars' for having 'applauded, protected, and covered up the lies' of Carlos Mazón and emphasised that Pérez Llorca was 'the first to do all that.' He also criticised Vox, 'the most 'mazonist' group in these Corts' and asked after hearing the PP candidate's speech: 'Does anyone know Mazón? It's as if he doesn't exist, they haven't mentioned him even once.'

In this vein, Baldoví asserted that Pérez Llorca 'is not the solution' to Carlos Mazón, but 'an accomplice' to the 'lies, negligence, and frivolity' that Valencians have suffered this year from the 'government of the best.' 'He has supported all his lies, the 11, 12, or 20 versions,' he reproached, while asking if he will keep the current consellers in their positions.

Furthermore, he emphasised that the 'biggest insult to the victims' of the dana will be Carlos Mazón 'continuing as a deputy' in Les Corts, in his view with the sole aim of avoiding testifying before the judge in Catarroja, and he replied to Pérez Llorca that if his apology to the families is genuine, he must 'start by demanding the act' of deputy from the acting Consell chief. 'Otherwise, all this is a charade,' he warned.

Having said this, Baldoví called for a 'democratic way out' against a 'distribution of seats in Madrid offices' and the need to 'overcome the dark stage' of Carlos Mazón. 'We do not need a replacement, but a genuine change,' he exclaimed, while showing an electoral envelope to demand that the 'voice be returned to the people' so that 'every Valencian can express who they want as their president' and not the leaders of the PP and Vox, Alberto Núñez Feijóo and Santiago Abascal, respectively, 'who decide.'

In fact, he asked Vox why they are now 'afraid of the polls' and suggested that it is probably because they are 'aware that the majority of Valencians would no longer vote the same as in 2023.' And he warned both Abascal's party and the 'populars' that they have 'failed' their own voters. 'They did not vote for you so that on the day of the catastrophe you would be caught in the private room of a restaurant, at an employer's awards, or going home,' he expressed.