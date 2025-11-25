Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Rory O'Connor (left) at the moment of receiving the award. TA

UMH Awards Psychologist Rory O'Connor

He has been granted the AITANA Award for his work in promoting mental health among children and adolescents

Pau Sellés

Alicante

Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 11:35

The Miguel Hernández University (UMH) of Elche has awarded the Honorary AITANA Prize to researcher Rory O'Connor. This accolade recognises his outstanding scientific and professional career in the field of clinical psychology and child and adolescent health. The award ceremony took place at the 11th International Congress of Clinical Psychology in Childhood and Adolescence, held in Malaga.

The AITANA Award honours international figures whose work has significantly contributed to the advancement of the study, prevention, and intervention in psychological issues during childhood and adolescence, promoting the well-being and healthy development of young people.

Commitment to Research

Rory O'Connor has been recognised for his commitment to clinical research and evidence-based practice, as well as for his contribution to the development of therapeutic programs and tools that have benefited children and adolescents internationally, as explained by the university in Elche.

They also add that his career is characterised by a combination of scientific excellence and a strong social impact, aimed at improving the emotional well-being of new generations.

