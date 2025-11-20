Awardees of the Alicante Economy Night Announced Gold and Diamond Medal awarded to Benidorm businessman Enrique Ballester Chofre, with Aiscan, Avincis, Bardisa, Borrell, CDV, and Suchiar receiving the 2024 Chamber Awards

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Thursday, 20 November 2025, 22:46

The Alicante Chamber of Commerce celebrated a special edition of the Alicante Economy Night this Thursday, marking 50 years of progress from early computing to the era of artificial intelligence. Over this time, much has changed, yet the dedication of entrepreneurs to advance their work has remained constant. The gala, attended by over 1,300 guests at the ADDA, honoured half a century of talent, effort, and the capabilities of businesses that have driven Alicante's progress.

The event, filled with emotion and recognition of business excellence, centred around the presentation of the Gold and Diamond Medal, the highest honour of the Alicante Chamber, to Benidorm businessman Enrique Ballester Chofre.

This accolade acknowledges a lifetime of business and personal achievements spanning over 60 years, dedicated to sectors such as real estate, automotive, nautical, hospitality, and leisure. It has generated over a hundred jobs in the Marina Baixa through the 34 executive roles he has held in various companies.

From Algiers to Benidorm to Build an Empire Born on May 8, 1943, in Algiers, Enrique Ballester Chofre is a Benidorm businessman with over 60 years of professional experience and a strong commitment to the economic and social development of Alicante province, particularly the Marina Baixa. Son of Enrique Ballester Berenguer from Villena and María Chofre Arlandis from El Verger, his childhood and adolescence were spent in Algiers until June 1962, during the country's decolonisation process following the War of Independence. The Ballester Chofre family left Algeria for Marseille, then Paris, where Enrique attended the School of Commerce. After graduating and starting his career, he settled in Benidorm in 1965, joining his father's real estate business during the city's tourism and urban development boom. Together, they built iconic developments and buildings in the late 1960s, such as the Ensenada, Rincón Español, Odeman, Ílice, Copacabana, and Flecha complexes. Enrique Ballester Chofre diversified his professional activities into other sectors like automotive, nautical, hospitality, and leisure, creating over a hundred jobs in Benidorm. Since settling in Benidorm 60 years ago, Enrique Ballester Chofre has been known for his altruism and commitment to social causes, notably his involvement with the Centro Doble Amor and community-impact initiatives through the Rotary Club, where he was the founding president in 1994 and led again in 2014-2015. He has also been active in Benidorm's social and festive life, serving as a majoral on several occasions and as president of the Comissió de Festes in 1987.

In addition to the Gold and Diamond Medal, the Alicante Chamber of Commerce presented the 2024 Chamber Awards to six provincial companies that reflect the diversity and dynamism of Alicante's economy.

In the Commerce category, the award went to Bardisa, a historic reference in Alicante that has transformed its trajectory into a true gastronomic culture. This accolade highlights the ability to adapt and blend tradition with modernity, service, and knowledge.

The Internationalisation award was given to Suchiar from Santa Pola. This category recognises companies that have taken Alicante's quality and talent beyond provincial borders. Suchiar has achieved this in record time, connecting Santa Pola with markets in Europe, America, and Asia.

The Industry award was presented to Aiscan from Biar, a national leader in electrical channeling. This category honours companies that consolidate progress and keep the industrial pulse of the province alive.

In the field of Business Innovation, the award went to Avincis Aviation from Mutxamel. This recognition honours companies that pave the way and demonstrate that with vision and development, it is possible to lead high-demand areas from this province. The recognised company operates in one of the most critical environments, emergency air missions, where innovation can make a difference.

In the Tourism category, the award went to CDV, an Alicante technology company that has revolutionised tourism connectivity with a platform integrating air, rail, and hotel products. This award recognises the drive and contribution to strengthening the competitiveness of the Costa Blanca destination.

The Intellectual Property award was given to Borrell, a company from Dénia that has taken engineering and technology developed in Alicante province to over 40 countries. This accolade distinguishes the vision of those who understand that talent, when protected, multiplies its impact.