BYD Atto 2: An Electric Vehicle with Extended Range and a Revolutionary Plug-in Hybrid

Santiago de Garnica Cortezo Sunday, 23 November 2025, 11:05 Comenta Share

A principios de 2025, BYD lanzó su SUV cien por cien eléctrico Atto 2. Si bien el vehículo ofrece un precio muy competitivo (15.040 € con todas las ayudas), la capacidad de la batería y, sobre todo, su potencia de carga, no se adapta a todas las necesidades.

Now, the new Atto 2 Comfort (priced at €36,200, which can be reduced to €20,990 with subsidies) aims to attract new users with its larger battery capacity, increasing the official WLTP range to 430 km, compared to the previous 320 km. Additionally, the charging power has been significantly improved, rising from 65 kW to 150 kW. These are not the only advantages of this new version.

Another improvement lies in the engine, which now develops 204 hp (150 kW) and 310 Nm of torque. These figures represent a slight increase over previous versions, but the 150 kg weight increase due to the battery partially offsets these gains.

The acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h remains at 7.9 seconds, while the top speed is limited to 160 km/h. In terms of suspension, the rear torsional axle of the basic versions is replaced here by an independent multi-link rear suspension setup.

Furthermore, the interior incorporates several enhancements. Connectivity benefits from more powerful USB ports, a 50 W wireless charger, and an additional ISOFIX anchor point at the front, complementing those on the rear side seats. Safety is also enhanced with the addition of a central front airbag. Externally, the new Atto 2 Comfort features 17-inch alloy wheels, metallic paint, LED headlights and taillights, electric mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, and tinted rear windows.

The Plug-in Hybrid

And now BYD launches a very interesting plug-in hybrid version. Well, actually, there are two. The basic model, named Active (priced at €28,200, which can be reduced to €18,190 with all possible subsidies), has a 7.8 kWh battery, offers 40 km of electric range (barely earning the 0 label), and a combined power of 166 hp. This is sufficient for urban driving, and with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.1 seconds, it suggests a somewhat calm character.

Ampliar The plug-in hybrid, with its original technology, promises a thousand kilometres without refuelling F. P.

The real revolution is in the next level of equipment. For €31,200 (which can be reduced to €20,190 with all subsidies), the Boost version features an 18 kWh battery. The theoretical electric range then increases to 90 km, covering 99% of daily needs.

The combined power rises to 212 hp, and the charger reaches 6.6 kW, a considerably higher figure. It even incorporates the V2L function, allowing an electrical device to be connected directly to the car. With a 45-litre petrol tank, this version promises a total range of 1,000 km without refuelling.

Why is it different?

This ATTO 2 DM-i is not a "classic" plug-in hybrid. Under this compact design, BYD has integrated its Super DM-i (Dual Mode Intelligent) technology, a series-parallel hybrid system where the electric motor takes the lead and the combustion engine follows the rhythm. In other words, it's an electric car with a petrol engine, not the other way around.

Thus, in 90% of cases, the SUV operates exclusively on its battery, like a pure electric vehicle. Only on long journeys or highways does the petrol engine come into play, and even then, not always to drive the wheels. Under the hood is the "Xiaoyun" 1.5-litre engine, specifically designed for BYD hybrids. This small four-cylinder Atkinson cycle engine offers an efficiency of up to 43%, surpassing that of some condensing boilers. Its function is to generate electricity via an integrated generator and, when necessary, send power directly to the front wheels through an intelligent clutch.

Ampliar The "Hi BYD" voice assistant goes beyond simply changing radio stations; it understands natural language, answers complex questions... F. P.

The entire system is controlled by the EHS (Electric Hybrid System), a compact unit that integrates electric motors, controllers, and oil cooling. This translates into lower mechanical losses, greater efficiency, and, above all, ultra-smooth transitions between modes. BYD designed its DM-i like an energy chess game. The driver touches nothing; the system decides everything.

- EV Mode: the car operates on fully electric power. The combustion engine is in standby mode. Ideal for urban driving or short trips.

- Series Mode: the petrol engine starts, not to drive the wheels, but to produce electricity that powers the electric motor.

- Parallel Mode: at sustained speed, a clutch directly connects the internal combustion engine to the wheels. The torque is combined, fuel consumption remains low, and overtaking becomes easier.

This "intelligent" hybrid operation thus offers the advantage of daily electric mobility without the fear of running out of battery during a long weekend.

Visually, the ATTO 2 DM-i adopts the lines of its fully electric counterpart but with some distinctive details such as a wider grille, decorative elements on the front bumper, the removal of side air outlets, or exclusive colours.

If this exterior radiates dynamism with its rear lights in the shape of a Chinese knot (a symbol of good luck) and its exclusive Midnight Blue paint, inside we find the usual screens, a 12.8-inch rotating screen, and an 8.8-inch digital instrument panel as standard. But what stands out most is the integration of artificial intelligence. The "Hi BYD" voice assistant goes beyond simply changing radio stations; it understands natural language, answers complex questions, and remembers the context of conversations. BYD offers a generous equipment package even in the base model (adaptive cruise control, rearview camera, and panoramic roof in the Boost version) and a 6-year warranty that provides peace of mind.

The Chinese manufacturer is no longer content with gaining ground in the market; it is changing the rules of the game. With its new plug-in hybrid Atto 2, the brand offers cutting-edge technology at the price of a conventional hybrid.