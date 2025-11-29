Atletico Makes History with Their Best Performance Yet The 'Colchoneros' set a new record for taking the lead in consecutive league matches, with a victory secured by Sorloth's double in a stellar first half.

Cristián Ramón Cobos Madrid Saturday, 29 November 2025, 23:00

On a historic day at the Metropolitano, Atletico Madrid surpassed Oviedo with ease, breaking a 30-year-old record previously held by Real Madrid. They became the first team to lead in the first 14 matches of the league season, across 95 editions of the championship. Furthermore, with this victory, coach Cholo Simeone equalled Miguel Muñoz's record of 323 wins in the top flight, and it seems only a matter of time before he surpasses the 344 wins achieved by another Atletico legend, Luis Aragonés.

Atletico, a team in a state of grace, seems unstoppable against any opponent. They are enjoying their best moment of the season and have turned the Metropolitano into an impregnable fortress. They celebrated both records after a deserved victory over Oviedo, who remain at the bottom of the league, marking their sixth consecutive domestic win and maintaining pressure on Madrid and Barcelona. A stellar first half, with a double from Sorloth and impressive performances from the tireless Nico González and the elusive Hancko and Baena, was enough for the 'Colchoneros' to seal the match.

Facing a demanding schedule that allows no room for error, Cholo had to reinvent his lineup to field a competitive eleven while giving some players a much-needed rest ahead of Tuesday's match against Barça. Key players like Barrios, Giuliano, and Julián Álvarez were given a break, with notable inclusions like Marc Pubill's first start, Oblak's return, and Griezmann partnering Sorloth in attack. Meanwhile, Luis Carrión's Oviedo featured Santi Cazorla as their standout player.

Atletico: Oblak, Molina, Pubill, Lenglet, Hancko, Nico (Giménez, min. 88), Koke (Raspadori, min. 75), Baena (Giuliano, min. 46), Gallagher, Griezmann (Barrios, min. 63) and Sorloth (Julián, min. 63). 2 - 0 Oviedo: Aarón, Nacho Vidal, Costas, Carmo (Calvo, min. 61), Rahim Alhassane, Dendoncker, Colombatto (Ilic, min. 82), Hassan (Reina, min. 82), Cazorla (Ejaria, min. 75), Viñas and Rondón (Fores, min. 75). Goals: 1-0: min. 16, Sorloth. 2-0: min. 26, Sorloth.

Referee: Víctor García Verdura (Catalan Committee). Booked Carmo.

Incidents: Match corresponding to the fourteenth round of the league, played at the Metropolitano stadium.

A vibrant atmosphere at the Metropolitano welcomed a 'Colchonero' side eager to make history. It was also a day of recognition, with tributes for Koke, celebrating 700 official matches as a 'Rojiblanco', and Oblak, showcasing his sixth Zamora trophy. The team used this as motivation to assert their dominance from the start. The fans energised Atletico, who quickly responded on the pitch. Cholo's men suffocated Oviedo with high pressure, and before the tenth minute, after a great ball over the defence by Lenglet, Sorloth had the first big chance of the match, thwarted by a fine save from Aaron Escandell.

Atletico kept their foot on the gas, continuing to press. Sorloth missed the first chance after a dangerous corner from Griezmann. But as the Spanish saying goes, "third time's the charm." Atletico orchestrated a brilliant team move, reaching Hancko on the byline, who provided a perfect assist for the Norwegian striker to score, setting a new league record.

Dormir el partido

But Atletico wanted more. Oviedo, unable to match the intensity of Cholo's side, paid the price. Hancko delivered another great ball to Sorloth, who, with a stroke of luck, won the rebound in the area to complete his brace. With everything in their favour, the 'Colchoneros' slowed the game down to control possession and comfortably see out the first half.

After the break, Cholo quickly made changes to continue resting players. Baena stayed in the dressing room, replaced by Giuliano Simeone. Oviedo started the second half better, pinning Atletico back, but their attack lacked the cutting edge to threaten Oblak's goal. Unhappy with his team's performance, the Argentine coach made further changes, bringing on Julián and Barrios to revitalise the attack, which had dipped from the first half's level. Atletico's performance improved slightly, managing the game and enjoying a celebration that began and was decided in the first 45 minutes.