Atlético Aims to Avoid Union Saint-Gilles Trap

Atlético Madrid faces a crucial match at the Metropolitano this Tuesday, with more than just three points at stake. They host Belgium's Union Saint-Gilles in the fourth round of the Champions League group stage, needing a win to keep their European hopes alive. A tricky match they hope to navigate unscathed. A loss or even a draw would complicate Atlético's chances of qualifying, not just among the continent's top eight—which seems difficult after losing two matches—but even among the top 24, which would allow them to play in the playoffs for a spot in the last 16.

Diego Pablo Simeone's team arrives with the confidence of their home results—six wins and a draw—and the defensive reliability seemingly regained with Jan Oblak's improvement—three consecutive league matches without conceding a goal—and the inclusion of José María Giménez. Up front, they rely on the good form of Giuliano Simeone and Julián Álvarez, who has doubled his goal tally from last season with eight goals so far, becoming the opener in matches—17 of his 37 goals were the first of the game. Additionally, 'Cholo' will have his 12th player, the Metropolitano, where Atlético is intense, dominant, hard to beat, and a team that imposes its rhythm, character, and energy that amplifies their drive.

With the team's backbone increasingly clear, the only question seems to be who will replace Nico González, who left the Sevilla match with a heavy knock and will rest today, and who will partner with 'La Araña' in the attack, whether it will be Sortloth or Griezmann. The Norwegian performed well against Sevilla, and the Frenchman is a reliable option for Simeone, who approaches the match knowing he cannot afford any slip-ups and that only a win against the Belgian leader will suffice. "We need the points for our place in the Champions League, and that generates the commitment we must have. They have speed in their attackers, will be closed, and come out with their fast wing-backs," he said. The Argentine coach knows his team must dominate from the start and not let a rival grow that, without big names, has proven to be competitive and disciplined. "The most important thing is to win, and then everything that can happen from there is, of course, better," he said when asked if it was a match suitable for seeking a rout.

Known Opponent as 'Les Apaches'

Facing them is Royale Union Saint-Gilles, a wolf in sheep's clothing, popularly known as 'Les Apaches' due to their working-class origins. Against all odds, in the first round, the Belgians arrived at the Philips Stadion and defeated a historic team like PSV (1-3) with goals from Promise David, the team's star, Anouar Ait El Hadj, and Kevin Mac Allister—brother of the Liverpool player—to seal their first and so far only victory in the Champions League in their history. David Hubert, who debuted on the bench three weeks ago, arrives at the Metropolitano aiming for his first Champions League victory after winning all four matches he has managed in the Belgian league and losing in Europe to Inter.

Union Saint-Gilles, which during the early decades of the 20th century became a powerhouse in their country, with eleven league titles between 1904 and 1935 and a record of 60 unbeaten league matches, is one of the underdogs in this Champions League edition. After decades of anonymity and hardship, the club resurged with strength to become Belgian champions last season, their first title in 90 years, earning them a spot in the Champions League. In fact, the Belgian club is an institution in their country. The stands of their stadium, Stade Joseph Marien, host 9,400 fans who are prohibited from whistling or insulting the opponent. "The visitor is a guest in the house of football," the fans proudly repeat, having even created their own beer, '1897', in honor of the club's founding year.

Probable Line-ups

Atlético: Oblak, Llorente, Le Normand, Giménez, Hancko, Koke, Baena, Giuliano, Almada, Griezmann or Sorloth, and Julián Álvarez.

Union Saint-Gilles: Scherpen, Mac Allister, Burgees, Leysen, Khalaili, Rasmussen, Zorgane, Niang; de Perre, Giger, Promise David.

Referee: Espen Eskås (Norway)

Time: 21:00. Stadium: Metropolitano

TV: M+ Champions League 2