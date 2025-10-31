Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Arturo Pérez-Reverte Criticises Regulation of the Word 'Cancer'

The academic reacts on social media platform X to a Congress-approved initiative aimed at preventing insulting uses of the disease's name

Miguel Lorenci

Friday, 31 October 2025, 16:12

"For once (without setting a precedent, and I apologise in advance for it), allow me to be rude: They can regulate the use of words like hell." This was the reaction of writer and academic Arturo Pérez-Reverte on social media platform X yesterday, in response to the newly approved non-legislative proposal in Congress that promotes "the fair use of the word 'cancer'," aiming to prevent its derogatory use as an insult or slur, and the use of war metaphors in relation to oncological processes.

The PSOE announced last Tuesday on the same social media platform where Pérez-Reverte reacted that their initiative "to regulate the use of the word 'cancer'" had been approved. The socialists considered it "urgent to abandon its use as a metaphor or synonym for insult or slur."

The non-legislative proposal was approved with 307 votes in favour, 33 against, and 6 abstentions. Socialist deputy Isaura Leal then assured that it responded to a demand from "patients, families, associations, and healthcare professionals" aiming for "the fair and responsible use of the word 'cancer', especially in public and institutional domains."

It reiterates that "it is not acceptable to use the word 'cancer' as a metaphor for the worst, for what corrupts or destroys, because cancer is not that: it is a serious disease, yes, but also increasingly treatable, more understandable, and, in many cases, curable."

