Artificial Intelligence and Renewable Energy: Key Elements in Renault's Decarbonisation Strategy

Between 2021 and 2024, the company has achieved a 40% reduction in energy consumption of electricity and gas for each vehicle produced at the Valladolid and Palencia factories.

Renault Group's Iberia Vehicle Hub, encompassing the three Spanish factories, has achieved a 40% reduction in energy consumption (gas and electricity) required to manufacture a vehicle between 2021 and 2024.

This achievement is part of the group's decarbonisation strategy, aiming for carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040 and globally by 2050.

The Iberia Vehicle Industrial Hub annually produces nearly 350,000 vehicles, including hybrid models such as Captur, Symbioz, Espace, Austral, and Rafale.

José Martín Vega, Director of the Iberia Vehicle Industrial Hub, highlighted that the reduction reflects a commitment to a more sustainable and competitive industry, achieved through cutting-edge projects that optimise consumption using Artificial Intelligence and data analysis.

One of the pillars of this transformation is the Plant Connect project, a digital platform that allows real-time visualisation and management of all industrial processes at the Valladolid and Palencia factories. By integrating data into Google Cloud and using Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms, the system facilitates the detection of deviations and proposes immediate actions.

Within Plant Connect, key functionalities for energy savings have been developed, such as real-time consumption control and the implementation of predictive models that anticipate daily gas contracts based on weather forecasts and historical consumption. Additionally, AI is used to automate the start and stop of installations, minimising consumption during non-production periods.

Another strategic axis has been the use of clean energy: since 2021, all electricity consumed in Renault Group Spain's factories comes from 100% renewable sources thanks to an agreement with Iberdrola. This alliance has been strengthened to promote self-consumption, energy storage solutions, and long-term renewable energy contracts (PPAs).

In addition to these structural actions, the company has implemented multiple continuous improvement projects, such as the automation of heating systems, optimisation of air flow in paint ovens to reduce gas and electricity consumption, and the installation of heat recovery systems that reuse exhaust energy in other industrial processes.