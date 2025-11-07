Man Arrested in Toledo for Killing Over One Hundred Cats in the Past Year The arrested individual poisoned feline colonies by placing toxic substances in water bowls.

The Civil Guard has brought a man to justice for killing over one hundred cats in the past year and around fifty in the last four months in Villaluenga de la Sagra (Toledo). He is considered responsible for a continuous offence of animal cruelty.

The investigation began following a complaint from a resident of this town of 4,200 inhabitants, who alerted the Civil Guard to a high mortality rate among the feline colonies in the area. In his complaint, he indicated that he suspected poisoning as the cause of these deaths, as his medical profession provided him with knowledge of the symptoms that poison produces in living organisms.

During their inquiries, officers discovered the presence of poisoned water in bowls scattered in a park and in the yard of a property where several dead cats were found. The property was owned by the man accused of this cat massacre.

In resolving this case, the Civil Guard collaborated with the Complutense University of Madrid, where several dead cats were taken for necropsy to determine the presence of toxic substances.