The Civil Guard investigates one of the vandalised cars.
The Civil Guard investigates one of the vandalised cars. GC

Arrested in Novelda for Burglarising Five Cars in One Night

The alleged perpetrator broke the front windows and stole belongings and valuables found inside

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Wednesday, 29 October 2025, 11:25

On the night in question, the Civil Guard arrested a 44-year-old man in Novelda for allegedly burglarising five cars. Thanks to the swift action of the authorities, nearly all the stolen items have been recovered and returned to their rightful owners.

The investigation began on October 6th, when five local residents reported being victims of car break-ins during the same night. All incidents occurred in the same urban area and followed a common pattern: the front window was shattered with a blunt object.

The Civil Guard's Investigation Unit in Novelda took charge of the case. Through technical inspections, witness interviews, and analysis of the gathered evidence, the officers identified the suspect. A subsequent operation led to his arrest in the town.

GC

During the operation, investigators managed to recover the stolen items, which mainly included tools and clothing. The 44-year-old suspect is charged with the alleged crime of burglary with force in a vehicle and was brought before the Novelda Magistrate's Court, which ordered his release.

