ONCE Seller R.C.

Man Arrested in Albacete for Defrauding ONCE Sellers Across Spain

He exploited the visual impairments of the sellers to obtain a code for recharging an online prepaid platform

J.M.L.

Albacete

Friday, 31 October 2025, 11:55

Comenta

A man has been arrested by the National Police in Albacete, accused of defrauding dozens of ONCE coupon sellers across Spain.

Police investigations began in Albacete following the testimony of sellers who reported being defrauded by the same individual. Officers discovered that the fraudster always followed the same modus operandi: he would visit coupon sales points and gain the trust of the sellers. He then exploited the visual impairment of these ONCE employees to request a balance recharge for an online prepaid platform.

The sellers, trusting in the good faith of the customer, provided him with the 16-digit PIN code necessary to complete the recharge. At that moment, the fraudster would claim to have changed his mind and did not want to make the purchase, returning the code. However, he had noted it down without the seller noticing and completed the recharge without paying a single euro.

According to the National Police, the investigation was not straightforward as he travelled across the country in search of more victims among ONCE coupon sellers.

