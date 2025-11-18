Arrest in l'Hospitalet de Llobregat for Allegedly Throwing Mother from Balcony The elderly woman passed away at the hospital where she was taken

C. P. S. Tuesday, 18 November 2025, 10:10

The Mossos d'Esquadra arrested a man in the early hours of Tuesday, 18th November, as the alleged perpetrator of his mother's death. It appears that the suspect in l'Hospitalet de Llobregat allegedly threw the victim, who died after being taken to the hospital.

The police were alerted by neighbours. They arrived at the scene around midnight and proceeded to arrest the man. Medical services also attended the residence and treated the woman, who was still alive at the time. Doctors confirmed her death shortly after her arrival at Bellvitge Hospital.

The suspect is currently in custody at the Mossos d'Esquadra station in l'Hospitalet. He is expected to be questioned in the coming hours.