Arrest in Alicante: Insurance Manager Diverts €800,000 from Clients' Savings Plans The Civil Guard attributes a prolonged fraud and does not rule out new victims

Alejandro Hernández Alicante Friday, 21 November 2025, 12:35

What initially seemed like an isolated discrepancy eventually shed light on a long-running fraud. The Civil Guard has arrested a former employee of an insurance management company in Alicante, accused of diverting over €800,000 from the savings plans of - so far - 27 clients, many of whom are elderly individuals who had been contributing to these funds throughout their working lives.

According to investigators, the arrested individual exploited the trust she inspired in policyholders and the administrative detachment surrounding her duties to unravel policies, manipulate signatures, and transfer money to accounts under her name. The operation remains ongoing, and it is not ruled out that the list of affected individuals may increase in the coming days.

Initial investigations identified the alleged perpetrator, a 49-year-old Spanish citizen, who had recently been dismissed after the company detected a series of accounting irregularities. According to the findings, she selected elderly or vulnerable victims, taking advantage of the trust relationship to manoeuvre without raising suspicion.

The case was activated in September when one of the victims reported the disappearance of €45,000 from his retirement plan, a product he had been funding for over three decades. His testimony was the crack that allowed agents to unravel the scheme: unjustified internal movements, allegedly forged signatures, and a series of operations that subverted the entity's internal controls.

'Operation Yosir' was carried out on November 2nd, when the Armed Institute arrested the suspect, accused of fraud, forgery of public documents, and identity theft. After appearing before the Court of Instruction number 1 of San Vicente del Raspeig, she was released with charges. The investigation is ongoing, and the agents in charge of the case believe the number of victims will increase in the coming days.

The operation was conducted by the Investigation Area of the Civil Guard Post in San Vicente del Raspeig. The officers have requested the court to intervene in the bank accounts she operated, as confirmed by the Alicante Command.