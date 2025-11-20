Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Installation of one of the Christmas angels. MIRIAM GIL ALBERT

The Army of Christmas Guardian Angels Lands in Alicante

Artist Lorenzo Santana Installs the First Monumental Figures Announcing the Most Special Time of the Year

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Thursday, 20 November 2025, 13:55

The Christmas spirit is already soaring over the city of Alicante. This was evident this morning with the arrival of the army of guardian angels, which has begun to take positions to herald the most special time of the year.

Artist Lorenzo Santana has been responsible for guiding these monumental figures to their destinations, where they will stand until next January.

The first angel to grace the city is one of the two constructed by artist Javier Gómez Morollón. Its location remains at the roundabout of the Administrative Manager.

Thus, overlooking the University Avenue, this angel announces to everyone coming from the motorway or the neighbouring town of San Vicente del Raspeig.

Throughout this Thursday, the 'foguerer' artist continues with the installation of the remaining guardian angels across the city's neighbourhoods. Of all these, four are the work of Santana and two by Morollón.

The squad will be positioned in their usual spots, such as the roundabout of Mayor Agatángelo Soler, the squares of Spain and San Cristóbal, and the central promenade of General Marvá Avenue.

The novelty comes with the relocation of one of the angels at Alicante's train station. Construction work has necessitated a change in its location, and it will be installed for the first time in the beach area. Specifically, at the intersection of Costa Blanca and Condomina Avenues, opposite the Church of San Pablo, in La Albufereta.

