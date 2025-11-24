Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Schoolchildren from Alicante during a visit to the MOE facilities in Rabasa. Miriam Gil Albert

Army Awards 2026: Themes, Categories, and Prizes for Participating Schools

The call focuses on the central anniversary: the 250th anniversary of the Spanish military contribution to the independence of the United States

A.H.

Monday, 24 November 2025, 17:06

The Spanish Army has announced the opening of the 61st edition of the Army Awards in the School Education category. This competition is open to projects collectively created by students of a class or course, always under the guidance of a teacher. Therefore, the proposal must be the result of a joint project led by a teacher and fully developed by the students.

The new edition of the Army Awards 2026 is now underway, targeting educational centres across the country whose students submit projects related to various areas of the Army's activities, in any historical period. This year, the call also highlights the central anniversary: the 250th anniversary of the Spanish military contribution to the independence of the United States.

The projects may address, among other topics: the main anniversary established for the edition; the history of the Army and its units; the Army's actions in environmental protection; participation in the Antarctic Campaign; international missions involving the Army; military traditions, values, and virtues; past or present activities of the Army in different fields; notable figures, feats, or episodes led by Army units; or cooperation actions with civil administrations and public or private entities.

The six categories:

  • A: Primary Education students.

  • B: Compulsory Secondary Education students.

  • C: Baccalaureate or Intermediate Vocational Training students.

  • D: Special Education students aged 6 to 12.

  • E: Special Education students aged 13 to 16.

Each category will have a prize of 2,250 euros, in addition to a trophy and diploma for the winning school. The submission period will be open from 22 November 2025 to 22 January 2026, inclusive.

Applications must be submitted by an individual with representation accreditation (director, head of studies, teacher, etc., with family authorization) or by the educational centre itself as a legal entity.

Entries can be sent via email to premiosejercito@et.mde.es; by postal mail or courier to the Institute of Military History and Culture (IHCM) - Paseo de Moret 3, 28008 Madrid - Monday to Friday, from 09:00 to 12:00; or through the Central Electronic Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence: *https://sede.defensa.gob.es/acceda/procedimientos*.

