Aragon Announces Mandatory Masks in Healthcare Centres to Curb Flu Labels the initial approach to regional funding as the 'greatest mistake of democracy'

EP Tuesday, 25 November 2025, 12:35

Aragon's President, Jorge Azcón, announced on Tuesday that his government will be the first to mandate the use of masks in healthcare centres to curb the spread of flu in 2025, emphasising that administrations "must take action" against the outbreak as it poses "a serious problem" for public health.

During his speech at the 'Spain 360 Congress' organised by 'Prensa Ibérica', the Aragonese president revealed that his administration will begin the process to enforce mask-wearing in hospitals to prevent infections, stressing that it is a serious issue.

"Many people think that the flu might mean a week in bed, but the reality is that every year in Spain, the flu kills thousands and thousands of people, not only overwhelming our hospitals," Azcón warned.

In this way, the president added that an awareness campaign will be conducted by the regional government, for which he publicly requested "the collaboration of the media to raise public awareness" about the disease.