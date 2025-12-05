Another Cloudflare Outage Leaves Several Websites Non-Functional The video conferencing platform Zoom has reported the most issues as a result of this problem

Cloudflare, the American multinational specialising in web infrastructure and cybersecurity, is once again experiencing a global outage that has rendered numerous websites and platforms worldwide non-functional. The platforms most affected are Zoom and Canva. This marks the second occurrence of such issues for the company in just two weeks.

The company has stated that they are "investigating issues with the Cloudflare Control Panel and related APIs." "Customers using the Cloudflare Dashboard/APIs are affected, as requests may fail and/or errors may be displayed." The first websites to experience disruptions due to the Cloudflare outage were the online design and publishing tool Canva and the video conferencing service Zoom.

Shortly thereafter, failures were also reported in online gaming services such as Valorant, Fortnite, League of Legends, and the Epic Games Store.