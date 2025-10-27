Another Alicante Municipality Shields Its Feline Colonies Against Potential Halloween Rituals The Town Hall activates a special task force and reminds that penalties for mistreatment or theft can reach up to 200,000 euros

The Town Hall of l'Alfàs del Pi has initiated a special police surveillance reinforcement in the feline colonies of the municipal area due to the proximity of Halloween, following reports of possible cat thefts in various Spanish towns.

According to the council, these incidents could be linked to rituals or practices that violate basic norms of coexistence and animal respect.

From the departments of Animal Protection and Citizen Security, the Town Hall has sought to alert the public and request community cooperation to prevent any incidents.

In case of detecting unauthorized individuals accessing the colonies, it is requested to immediately notify the Local Police to enable a swift and effective intervention.

Fines up to 1,500 euros

The council has reminded that non-compliance with the Municipal Animal Protection Ordinance can lead to administrative fines of up to 1,500 euros, depending on the severity of the actions. Additionally, police presence has been increased in all areas with controlled feline colonies, aiming to ensure the safety and well-being of the animals during these particularly sensitive times.

The surveillance campaign will remain active until November 6, during which period officers will conduct preventive rounds and random checks at strategic points in the municipality.

The new Animal Welfare Law toughens penalties

The Town Hall has also reminded that the Animal Welfare Law 7/2023, effective from 2025, has strengthened the legal protection of domestic animals across Spain, including stray cats that are part of regulated feline colonies.

This regulation establishes new obligations and stricter penalties for both owners and those who commit acts of mistreatment or abandonment. In the most severe cases, fines can reach up to 200,000 euros, representing a significant advancement in animal protection and a clear warning against uncivil or criminal behaviours.

The council of l'Alfàs del Pi has called for responsibility and cooperation from all citizens, especially during these times, to preserve the work carried out for years by volunteers and animal protection associations in the ethical management of feline colonies.

L'Alfàs del Pi has a network of controlled colonies within its capture, sterilization, and return (CSR) program, which aims to maintain the feline population in balance and ensure their well-being, while also preventing health or coexistence issues.

The Town Hall has emphasized that animal protection is a shared responsibility and has urged heightened community vigilance to prevent any harm or theft, thereby reinforcing the municipality's commitment to animal welfare and civility.