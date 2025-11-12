Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The rings, symbol of the Olympic Games. Efe

Los Angeles 2028 to Feature 'Super Saturday' with 26 Finals Across 23 Sports

The Organising Committee unveils the schedule for the upcoming Olympic Games, set to take place from 14th to 30th July

Javier Varela

Wednesday, 12 November 2025, 18:01

Comenta

There are 975 days left until the opening ceremony of Los Angeles 2028, but the complete competition schedule is already known. The Organising Committee for the upcoming Olympic Games, which will be held from 14th to 30th July, has announced the dates for all events over the two weeks. The women's triathlon will be the first event to award a medal, marking the official start of the Olympic medal tally on 15th July at Venice Beach.

It will be the first time since Sydney 2000 that the triathlon opens the medal distribution. On the same day, athletics will crown the world's fastest woman with the 100 metres final, while the men's event will take place on the 17th.

The organisers confirmed that the programme will maintain Olympic traditions, with the marathon scheduled for the final weekend of competition, on 29th and 30th July. The opening day will place special emphasis on women's sports, with finals in weightlifting, épée, judo (-48 kilos), K1 slalom, 10-metre air rifle, and rugby sevens. The mixed 4x100 relay will conclude the athletics day.

29th July will be one of the most significant days of the Games. Dubbed 'Super Saturday', it will feature 26 finals across 23 sports, including 15 team events awarding gold and bronze medals. Champions will also be crowned in individual disciplines such as artistic swimming, marathon, basketball, beach volleyball, BMX freestyle, boxing, canoeing, cricket, track cycling, equestrian, football, golf, hockey, lacrosse, rhythmic gymnastics, softball, sport climbing, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, volleyball, wrestling, and weightlifting.

Cricket will return to the Olympic programme after more than a century, with the women's final scheduled for the sixth day of competition and the men's on the fifteenth. Lacrosse, absent since London 1908, will award its medals on the penultimate day. As for debut sports, flag football and squash will start on 15th July and conclude on the 21st and 22nd, and the 23rd and 24th, respectively.

Swimming, the second week

Another novelty will be the change in the swimming schedule, moving from the first to the second week of competition. The events will be held at the SoFi Stadium, the same venue where the opening ceremony will take place on 14th July. The last medal of the Games will be awarded on 30th July with the women's 4x100 medley relay, before the closing ceremony.

For the first time in history, athletics will span the entire Olympic calendar, with competitions from the first to the last day, thus accompanying the complete development of the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Argentina de Messi realizará un entrenamiento abierto al público en Elche: fecha y horario
  2. 2 Alicante activa la construcción de 220 nuevas viviendas de protección oficial en tres barrios
  3. 3 El Ayuntamiento habilitará más de 60 plazas de aparcamiento gratuito en un barrio de Alicante
  4. 4 Todos los detalles de la Navidad en Alicante: encendido de luces e inauguración del Belén gigante
  5. 5 La Navidad en Alicante estrenará campamento real mientras el Belén gigante busca nuevo hogar
  6. 6 Un accidente en la A-7 provoca retenciones kilométricas en dirección a Alicante
  7. 7 Cuenta atrás para la Feria de Navidad de Alicante: fechas y horarios
  8. 8 Cuándo y dónde ver a la Argentina de Messi durante su estancia en Alicante
  9. 9 Crece la delincuencia en Alicante: 10.000 delitos y 5.000 condenados más que hace una década
  10. 10 Los barrios de Alicante se preparan para más obras: toldos en el centro, nuevos museos y peatonalización de calles

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Los Angeles 2028 to Feature 'Super Saturday' with 26 Finals Across 23 Sports

Los Angeles 2028 to Feature &#039;Super Saturday&#039; with 26 Finals Across 23 Sports