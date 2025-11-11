Andy Discusses Fight with Lucas: 'There Were Identified Flying Objects' 'It was his company that invoiced everything, and I had to trust his word,' he said about the financial management.

Andy Morales, one half of the duo Andy and Lucas, appeared on 'El Hormiguero' this Monday to promote his first solo work, 'Solo'. However, the music took a backseat when the Andalusian artist addressed tensions with his former partner. 'It feels strange to say just Andy,' he admitted with some melancholy, before acknowledging that 'the worst period has been these recent times, since we had the real fight in May'. A fight they had denied on several occasions. 'We said everything to each other. They say, allegedly, that he threw a bottle at me. There were identified flying objects,' he recalled, trying to add a touch of humour.

Despite this, he wanted to make it clear that there was no physical aggression: 'I ended up in the hospital, but it wasn't because he attacked me. Days before, I had injured myself playing football. I saw him coming towards me, and at that moment, we were separated, and in that clash, I tried to move forward and ended up hurting myself more,' he assured.

Regarding the professional split, he confessed to feeling sidelined in the group's last years: 'When I started, I was involved in all the musical aspects and gradually lost prominence until I disappeared, and my life is music. And when the musical part disappeared, I was just there for the money. I would go into the studio, and the other side didn't like how I arranged the songs, and to avoid arguments, it all went down the drain.'

Andy also hinted at possible irregularities in financial management, explaining that 'when we left Sony, he took over everything, and I didn't see the accounts. He had his own limited company, and I had mine, but I had to close mine, and it was his company that invoiced everything, and I had to trust his word,' he noted. 'I've never received anything from Spotify or YouTube streams. From Sony, I still get royalties, but that's it.'

The singer revealed that in recent months he was 'miserable' and hasn't spoken to his long-time partner since May, 'third parties inform me of everything'. Regarding his new single, 'Marioneta', he dismissed it as a 'shakirazo' and insisted it is about heartbreak, although it seems to have convinced no one.