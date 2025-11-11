Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente La Selección argentina realizará un entrenamiento abierto al público en el Martínez Valero
Andy and Lucas at a concert EP

Andy Discusses Fight with Lucas: 'There Were Identified Flying Objects'

'It was his company that invoiced everything, and I had to trust his word,' he said about the financial management.

Joaquina Dueñas

Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 13:20

Comenta

Andy Morales, one half of the duo Andy and Lucas, appeared on 'El Hormiguero' this Monday to promote his first solo work, 'Solo'. However, the music took a backseat when the Andalusian artist addressed tensions with his former partner. 'It feels strange to say just Andy,' he admitted with some melancholy, before acknowledging that 'the worst period has been these recent times, since we had the real fight in May'. A fight they had denied on several occasions. 'We said everything to each other. They say, allegedly, that he threw a bottle at me. There were identified flying objects,' he recalled, trying to add a touch of humour.

Despite this, he wanted to make it clear that there was no physical aggression: 'I ended up in the hospital, but it wasn't because he attacked me. Days before, I had injured myself playing football. I saw him coming towards me, and at that moment, we were separated, and in that clash, I tried to move forward and ended up hurting myself more,' he assured.

Regarding the professional split, he confessed to feeling sidelined in the group's last years: 'When I started, I was involved in all the musical aspects and gradually lost prominence until I disappeared, and my life is music. And when the musical part disappeared, I was just there for the money. I would go into the studio, and the other side didn't like how I arranged the songs, and to avoid arguments, it all went down the drain.'

Andy also hinted at possible irregularities in financial management, explaining that 'when we left Sony, he took over everything, and I didn't see the accounts. He had his own limited company, and I had mine, but I had to close mine, and it was his company that invoiced everything, and I had to trust his word,' he noted. 'I've never received anything from Spotify or YouTube streams. From Sony, I still get royalties, but that's it.'

The singer revealed that in recent months he was 'miserable' and hasn't spoken to his long-time partner since May, 'third parties inform me of everything'. Regarding his new single, 'Marioneta', he dismissed it as a 'shakirazo' and insisted it is about heartbreak, although it seems to have convinced no one.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La Argentina de Messi se instala en la provincia de Alicante
  2. 2 Papelería Eutimio: 90 años de historia en el corazón de Alicante
  3. 3 Los vecinos del PAU 1 de Alicante tienen miedo: botellón y «rituales satánicos» en el parque Juan Pablo II
  4. 4 Locura por ver al Real Madrid en Elche: el club abre la venta general con colas virtuales de más de mil aficionados
  5. 5 Un guardia civil fuera de servicio frustra un robo a un ciclista a plena luz del día en Santa Pola
  6. 6 Malestar en la afición del Hércules por el precio de las entradas para Elda
  7. 7 Estas dos calles de Alicante sufrirán cortes de luz de hasta seis horas
  8. 8 Alicante pondrá en marcha una app para consultar en tiempo real el tráfico y los aparcamientos disponibles
  9. 9 De palacete histórico a espacio de revista: así es el nuevo Centro 14 de Alicante tras las obras
  10. 10 Del bullicio al silencio: la zona de Diputación pierde el pulso comercial del centro de Alicante

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Andy Discusses Fight with Lucas: 'There Were Identified Flying Objects'

Andy Discusses Fight with Lucas: &#039;There Were Identified Flying Objects&#039;