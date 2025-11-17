Andros Lozano and Alberto Di Lolli's Reports on the Cayucos Crisis Win the VI David Gistau Journalism Award This year, nearly 200 pieces of narrative journalism were submitted, in formats such as chronicles, reports, or opinion pieces.

C. P. S. Monday, 17 November 2025, 15:10 Comenta Share

Journalist Andros Lozano and photojournalist Alberto Di Lolli have won the VI David Gistau Journalism Award for their series of reports 'Journey to the Epicenter of the Great Cayucos Exodus', published in El Mundo. The jury awarded the prize unanimously, "for the solidity of their perspective and the way they manage to illuminate a complex and highly informative real issue on a topic of utmost social significance with humanity without sentimentality, closeness, honesty, and without shying away from discomfort."

Jointly created by Vocento and Unidad Editorial, the award aims to recognize the excellence of independent journalism, highlight new talents, and emphasize both the informative value and literary quality of narrative journalism pieces.

Endowed with 10,000 euros, the award is sponsored by Fundación ACS and Santander. This year, nearly 200 pieces of narrative journalism were submitted, in formats such as chronicles, reports, or opinion pieces, published or broadcast in print and online press, as well as on radio or television.

Ampliar The jury of the VI David Gistau Journalism Award. Sergio Enríquez-Nistal

The jury was chaired by Ana Sánchez, deputy director of ABC, and comprised Leyre Iglesias, deputy director of Opinion at El Mundo; Manuel Jabois, journalist and contributor to El País and La Ser; John Müller, journalist and contributor to ABC; Eva Serrano, editor at Círculo de Tiza Editorial; Juan Soto Ivars, writer and columnist at El Confidencial; and Gonzalo Suárez, chief editor of El Mundo.