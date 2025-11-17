Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Image illustrating the winning report. R. C.

Andros Lozano and Alberto Di Lolli's Reports on the Cayucos Crisis Win the VI David Gistau Journalism Award

This year, nearly 200 pieces of narrative journalism were submitted, in formats such as chronicles, reports, or opinion pieces.

C. P. S.

Monday, 17 November 2025, 15:10

Comenta

Journalist Andros Lozano and photojournalist Alberto Di Lolli have won the VI David Gistau Journalism Award for their series of reports 'Journey to the Epicenter of the Great Cayucos Exodus', published in El Mundo. The jury awarded the prize unanimously, "for the solidity of their perspective and the way they manage to illuminate a complex and highly informative real issue on a topic of utmost social significance with humanity without sentimentality, closeness, honesty, and without shying away from discomfort."

Jointly created by Vocento and Unidad Editorial, the award aims to recognize the excellence of independent journalism, highlight new talents, and emphasize both the informative value and literary quality of narrative journalism pieces.

Endowed with 10,000 euros, the award is sponsored by Fundación ACS and Santander. This year, nearly 200 pieces of narrative journalism were submitted, in formats such as chronicles, reports, or opinion pieces, published or broadcast in print and online press, as well as on radio or television.

The jury of the VI David Gistau Journalism Award. Sergio Enríquez-Nistal

The jury was chaired by Ana Sánchez, deputy director of ABC, and comprised Leyre Iglesias, deputy director of Opinion at El Mundo; Manuel Jabois, journalist and contributor to El País and La Ser; John Müller, journalist and contributor to ABC; Eva Serrano, editor at Círculo de Tiza Editorial; Juan Soto Ivars, writer and columnist at El Confidencial; and Gonzalo Suárez, chief editor of El Mundo.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Un Eldense con 10 humilla al Hércules y se lleva por delante a Torrecilla
  2. 2 Beto Company, nuevo entrenador del Hércules
  3. 3 Un Aquiles gigante arrasa la Explanada de Alicante en un desfile épico
  4. 4 Los mayores de Alicante toman la plaza del Ayuntamiento
  5. 5 La avenida Constitución de Alicante deslumbrará esta Navidad con un espectacular despliegue de luces y adornos gigantes
  6. 6 Rafael Bernabeu, el médico alicantino que soñó antes que nadie con la vida
  7. 7 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este domingo 16 de noviembre en Alicante
  8. 8 Comienza el espectáculo: las primeras piezas del Belén gigante ya toman la plaza del Ayuntamiento de Alicante
  9. 9 Plantas que parecían arboles: la altura que delató a los responsables de un cultivo de marihuana en Ondara
  10. 10 Alicante preadjudica por 600.000 &euro; las obras del edificio que modernizará el polígono Pla de la Vallonga

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Andros Lozano and Alberto Di Lolli's Reports on the Cayucos Crisis Win the VI David Gistau Journalism Award

Andros Lozano and Alberto Di Lolli&#039;s Reports on the Cayucos Crisis Win the VI David Gistau Journalism Award