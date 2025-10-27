Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

File photo from July 29, 2025, showing the exterior of an Amazon distribution warehouse. EFE

Amazon plans to lay off up to 30,000 corporate employees in its largest cut since 2022

The move aims to reduce expenses and address over-hiring during the pandemic; layoffs will begin this Tuesday and will affect several departments

C. P. S.

Monday, 27 October 2025, 20:20

Comenta

Amazon is set to eliminate up to 30,000 corporate jobs starting this Tuesday, in a renewed effort to trim expenses and offset the over-hiring that occurred during the pandemic boom, according to three individuals familiar with the plan.

The cut will impact nearly 10% of the company's approximately 350,000 corporate employees, although it represents a small percentage of its total workforce of 1.55 million. This would be the largest workforce adjustment at Amazon since late 2022, when the company cut around 27,000 jobs. An Amazon spokesperson declined to comment on the information.

Over the past two years, the company has been reducing staff in various divisions, including devices, communications, podcasts, and other departments. The layoffs starting this week could extend to several sectors, including human resources—internally known as 'People Experience and Technology'—devices and services, and operations, according to sources consulted by Reuters.

Team leaders of the affected groups received training this Monday to deliver the news to their employees before notifications begin to be sent via email on Tuesday morning.

Following the news, Amazon's shares rose by 1.5%, reaching $227.53. The company is scheduled to release its third-quarter results this Thursday.

