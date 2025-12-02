Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Álvaro and Mayeli, in 'The Island of Temptations'. Mediaset

Álvaro reveals Mayeli's secret pregnancy

The young woman has issued a statement about her current situation

Joaquina Dueñas

Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 13:35

Comenta

The ninth edition of 'The Island of Temptations' has been rocked by a genuine upheaval during the bonfire of consequences. After days of rumours, participant Mayeli has confirmed that she is pregnant, something she had kept secret until the last moment. The confession came after her partner, Álvaro, unexpectedly announced that they were going to be parents.

It all happened during the tense encounter with Sandra Barneda. The young man saw his images with Erika, and after his girlfriend reproached him for his behaviour, he stood up and declared: "Look, Sandra. I'm going to be completely honest... Mayeli and I are going to be parents." A statement that left the presenter, an expert in handling unpredictable moments, stunned. "Excuse me? Mayeli, are you pregnant?" Barneda asked, still in shock. After further insistence, the confirmation came, laden with reproaches towards Álvaro: "That's something that is for me to say, not for you," she said. "It's my body, and if I want to say it, I will, and if not, I won't," she expressed while he broke down. Such a significant secret has led the programme's organisation to the direct expulsion of both participants.

For her part, Mayeli has issued a statement assuring that she plans to share her version of events. For now, she is withdrawn from public life and is not following the programme to preserve her mental health. It has also not been revealed whether the couple remains together. We will have to wait for the six-months-later programme to find out how this story ends.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Muere un hombre ahogado en el puerto de Alicante
  2. 2 El socio del Real Madrid en el Bernabéu construirá en Alicante un complejo para conciertos y un nuevo estadio de fútbol
  3. 3 Nuevos food trucks, más casetas y hasta el Tren de la Navidad: así será la Feria más grande de la historia en este municipio de Alicante
  4. 4 La mejor cadena de pizzas de España está en Alicante
  5. 5 El centro de Alicante se prepara para afrontar dos días de cortes de luz
  6. 6 Los pubs del Casco Antiguo de Alicante volverán a abrir este puente hasta las 3.30 horas tras quedar suspendida la ZAS
  7. 7 Las cinco noticias más importantes de Alicante este lunes 1 de diciembre
  8. 8 Retrasos en el TRAM de Alicante en plena hora punta por una incidencia ya resuelta
  9. 9 La Policía Nacional irrumpe en dos negocios de Benidorm usados como tapadera para el tráfico de drogas
  10. 10 Alicante estrena su mayor hub de recarga eléctrica para coches: 14 puntos en pleno centro

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Álvaro reveals Mayeli's secret pregnancy

Álvaro reveals Mayeli&#039;s secret pregnancy