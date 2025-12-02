Álvaro reveals Mayeli's secret pregnancy

Joaquina Dueñas Tuesday, 2 December 2025, 13:35 Comenta Share

The ninth edition of 'The Island of Temptations' has been rocked by a genuine upheaval during the bonfire of consequences. After days of rumours, participant Mayeli has confirmed that she is pregnant, something she had kept secret until the last moment. The confession came after her partner, Álvaro, unexpectedly announced that they were going to be parents.

It all happened during the tense encounter with Sandra Barneda. The young man saw his images with Erika, and after his girlfriend reproached him for his behaviour, he stood up and declared: "Look, Sandra. I'm going to be completely honest... Mayeli and I are going to be parents." A statement that left the presenter, an expert in handling unpredictable moments, stunned. "Excuse me? Mayeli, are you pregnant?" Barneda asked, still in shock. After further insistence, the confirmation came, laden with reproaches towards Álvaro: "That's something that is for me to say, not for you," she said. "It's my body, and if I want to say it, I will, and if not, I won't," she expressed while he broke down. Such a significant secret has led the programme's organisation to the direct expulsion of both participants.

For her part, Mayeli has issued a statement assuring that she plans to share her version of events. For now, she is withdrawn from public life and is not following the programme to preserve her mental health. It has also not been revealed whether the couple remains together. We will have to wait for the six-months-later programme to find out how this story ends.