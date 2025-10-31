Altea begins redevelopment of Convent Street The project, funded with 250,000 euros from the Neighbourhood Plan, will enhance mobility, accessibility, and rainwater drainage in the urban area

Nicolás Van Looy Benidorm Friday, 31 October 2025, 14:10 Comenta Share

Altea Town Council will commence the redevelopment works on Convent Street next Monday, aiming to modernise one of the busiest roads in the town centre. The Urban Planning Councillor, José Orozco, explained that the goal is to improve mobility, accessibility, and rainwater drainage, creating a more comfortable and safer space for both pedestrians and drivers.

The project, with a total budget of 250,409.50 euros (including VAT), is fully funded by European funds from the Neighbourhood Plan and has an estimated execution period of three months. The works will affect the section between the intersection with Conde de Altea Street and Hostal Alley, including part of Costa Blanca Street and the entire Convent Street.

More space for pedestrians and sustainable mobility

Among the main improvements is the creation of a single platform that will expand the space allocated to pedestrians, facilitating walking and increasing road safety. The new design will include differentiated pavements between traffic and pedestrian areas, marked by safety bollards.

The old underground containers will also be removed, relocating the waste collection points to the surface to improve accessibility and daily maintenance.

As an additional contribution, the contractor will install six new bike racks and two smart pedestrian crossings, equipped with motion sensors and light signals to alert vehicles when pedestrians are detected.

Underground, the project includes the complete renovation of the rainwater network, improvement of the potable water supply, and modernisation of sanitation around the intersection between the old National Road and Hostal Alley. Additionally, a new, more efficient and sustainable public lighting system will be installed.

Phases of execution

According to Orozco, the works will be carried out in several phases to minimise inconvenience to residents and businesses.

In the first phase, which is already being prepared, access for residents with garages on Convent and Costa Blanca streets will be ensured, allowing vehicle entry and exit from the avenue while the initial works are underway.

Subsequently, as the works progress, the Town Council will promptly inform residents of traffic cuts and temporary restrictions. This coordination, according to the councillor, will be addressed with transparency and direct communication, following the commitment made at the neighbourhood meeting held last Tuesday.