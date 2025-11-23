Alonso Criticises Las Vegas: 'The Asphalt is Borderline Unsafe'

David Sánchez de Castro Sunday, 23 November 2025, 08:45 Comenta Share

Fernando Alonso's hopes were high after a rain-soaked qualifying session, but Sunday brought him and Aston Martin back to a familiar reality. Starting seventh on the grid and finishing 13th, one of the most challenging circuits for the AMR25 once again delivered its verdict. The race began with a setback. Liam Lawson's mishap affected Piastri, Leclerc, and Alonso himself, causing him to lose three positions instantly. "My start was good, but Liam was on the inside and pushed Piastri, Leclerc, and me off the track. I don't know if it was investigated," he lamented. The car, he assured, "was undamaged," but it mattered little: "We didn't have the pace... We weren't fast enough to deserve points." "It's one of those things that happen from time to time. Today, it highlights the merit of qualifying 7th with this car," he noted.

Then came the cars that extended their pit stops, with the Haas gaining ground and an Aston Martin lacking top speed to defend itself. "Fighting on the track was difficult. We'll try again next week," summarised the Spaniard, aware that his 13th place was, quite simply, what it was.

But the real outburst came later. Alonso questioned two pillars of the Las Vegas GP: the track and its place in the calendar. "The circuit is fun because it's high-speed. But the type of asphalt doesn't meet Formula 1 standards. It's too slippery, there's no grip, and it's extremely bumpy. It's borderline unsafe to race," he warned. He went further: "The calendar position is difficult. We come from Brazil, now 17 hours by plane to Qatar... I don't think any other sport would accept it."

In conclusion, he left a thought that strikes at the heart of the spectacle: "If we hold this race because it's the quietest weekend in Las Vegas, then we should hold Monaco in February. There are things we need to consider."