Alicante Unveils Its Three Wise Men for 2026 The royal envoys for the upcoming Christmas season were also announced during the changeover ceremony.

Christmas has arrived in Alicante. Mayor Luis Barcala has once again outpaced Mariah Carey, who will promote her single 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' on November 1st. This Friday, the mayor appointed the Three Wise Men and the royal envoys for 2026.

The honours were bestowed upon Antonio Beresaluce, president of Aceitunas Cazorla, as Melchior, who could not attend the event as he was out of town, with his daughter accepting the honour on his behalf; Carlos Bosch, founder of Grupo Gastroportal, as Gaspar; and Ignacio Amirola, president of Ineca, as Balthazar. "We seek people who are leaders and entrepreneurs who have defined an era and represent what Alicante stands for: talent, initiative, and innovation; they work both locally and globally, promoting the city worldwide," stated Barcala.

Their Majesties from the East will be accompanied by radio host Luz Sigüenza, influencer Elena Vidal (@alicantestreetstyle), and AODI president Paloma Arroyo as the royal envoys for 2026. "Three women of reference to represent us all," Barcala highlighted about the new royal envoys.

The new 'royal corporation' has taken over from the 2025 roles: Hermann Schwarz, president of the Alicante Medical Association, as Melchior; Ignacio Gally, dean of the Bar Association, as Gaspar; and Fernando Candela, president of the Alicante Bar Association and lieutenant elder brother of the Brotherhood of Christ of the Sea, as Balthazar. Also, the royal envoys Lucía Navarro, Inés Domínguez, and Nuria Coves.

This traditional event has been celebrated 18 times in the city, heralding the most special festivities of the year. The mayor recalled this at the start of the changeover and appointment of the new roles.

Barcala also mentioned the storm, five days before its anniversary, when the city came together "in an unprecedented way," expressing gratitude to Messengers of Peace for delivering the donated toys this year to the children who need them most.

Among the curiosities, the last event to celebrate this changeover of roles took place on October 25, 2024; this year, it was on October 24, 2025, a coincidence noted by the event's presenter, Juan Carlos Gumiel.

Ampliar The young singer Inés Domínguez. AM A royal envoy with her own soundtrack One of the surprises of the evening was the young singer Inés Domínguez. She bid farewell this Friday to her role as a royal envoy, which she held since the beginning of the year on her big day at the Parade; and she did so in the best way she knows, singing a carol that left everyone present in silence and with a good taste in their mouths. Only the final applause could overcome the emotion of the moment, which was accompanied by comments of admiration for "how well this girl sings," as was said at the tables.

