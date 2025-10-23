Alicante Struggles to Find Police Officers for November 30 Marathon

Tere Compañy Martínez Alicante Thursday, 23 October 2025, 17:10 Comenta Share

The Alicante City Council is struggling to gather enough local police officers and traffic wardens to adequately cover the upcoming Alicante-Elche Marathon, scheduled for November 30. The issue arises from the depletion of the overtime pool, leaving the force reliant solely on the voluntary participation of officers to secure personnel.

However, unions have pointed out that the overtime pay rate is lower than what officers would earn for regular duty, making it unattractive.

Consequently, CSIF and FESEP have called for this day to be compensated as if it were part of the overtime pool, to ensure the necessary number of officers for the event.

From SITAP, however, there is a more ambitious stance, viewing this temporary measure as insufficient to address the structural issues within the force. For this union, the situation presents an opportunity to highlight the endemic problem with the overtime pool and demand the full implementation of career progression within the Alicante City Council.

Additionally, they request the separation of this from productivity, a variable bonus that can be lost during vacations or temporary incapacities. "If the vacation month is not paid, or if it is a productivity bonus, it is lost entirely or partially," they state.

SITAP has also requested to participate in the Professional Career Technical Commission on October 24, 2025. In this regard, they insist that, although they cannot vote, they consider it fair to have a voice, even without a vote.

Through a statement, the union has reminded that "the professional career still lacks full structure and legal guarantee, and the measures intended for discussion do not correct the identified regulatory and compensatory defects."

The union also recalls that, after more than three years of negotiation, the civil servants of the Alicante City Council still lack an effective, evaluable, and consolidable professional career, receiving an erroneous and inappropriate compensatory concept that does not reflect their true legal nature.