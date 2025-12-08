New Alicante Speed Cameras Record 55 Traffic Violations Daily Over 15,000 drivers have been caught since these devices were implemented

Pau Sellés Alicante Monday, 8 December 2025

New speed cameras installed on the main entry and exit routes of the city are recording an average of 55 violations daily. According to the Alicante City Council, this figure is lower than the 134 recorded during the trial period before they were put into service.

The new control devices were installed at the beginning of this year, and in their first nine months of operation, they have caught 15,074 drivers exceeding the legal speed limits. The Department of Urban Mobility views their implementation positively, as it has reduced the speed limit set at 50 km/h, thereby improving road safety, reducing noise pollution, and enhancing air quality.

The speed cameras with the most violations are those installed on Denia Avenue, with 9,448 fines.

The speed cameras that have detected the highest number of violations in these nine months of operation are those installed at Vistahermosa on Denia Avenue with 9,448 fines, followed by those on Elche Avenue with 4,319; Caja de Ahorros, in front of the Santo Ángel de la Guarda Special Education Centre, with 656 fines, and Villajoyosa Avenue with 651.

The Councillor for Urban Mobility, Carlos de Juan, explained that "in an initial assessment of the operation of the speed cameras in these new months, there is evidence of a generalised maintenance in reducing speed below the established limits of 50 km/h, and therefore, an improvement in road safety, a reduction in the risk of accidents, and air quality, as well as a decrease in noise pollution."

Locations

The control devices are interchangeable and are intended for the posts installed on Denia Avenue (Vistahermosa), Elche Avenue (San Gabriel, Euipo, and El Palmeral), Caja de Ahorros (CEE Santo Ángel de la Guarda), and Villajoyosa Avenue in the quarry.

The Alicante City Council awarded this contract in September 2024 for the supply of four new multi-lane Doppler effect speed cameras on post-mounted cabins for traffic speed control to the company Smartpol Gestión S.L. for an amount of 290,673.77 euros.

In addition to the four speed cameras, the contract also allowed for the installation of five new posts to house them - as the cameras can be interchanged - two on Denia Avenue at Vistahermosa, two more on Caja de Ahorros Avenue (Calle Antulio/CEE Santo Ángel), and a fifth on Villajoyosa Avenue in the quarry.

Alicante also has seven other posts enabled to house fixed speed cameras: three on Elche Avenue, one on University Avenue, one on Denia Avenue (La Goteta), another on Villajoyosa Avenue, and the last on La Goleta Avenue in Cabo de las Huertas, an access route to Playa San Juan.