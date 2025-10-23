Alicante School of Art Set to Reopen After Flea Infestation Extermination Normality to resume after weeks of online teaching, while the school administration demands a 'decent' location and facilities.

Adrián Mazón Alicante Thursday, 23 October 2025, 17:50 Comenta Share

La Escuela de Arte y Diseño Superior de Alicante (EASDA) is set to reopen. The centre will remain closed until next week due to a flea infestation that forced the evacuation of the premises and the implementation of a remote teaching plan.

The EASDA administration has informed the educational community that the disinfestation work, carried out by the City Council, will conclude next Wednesday, and the centre's doors will reopen the following day, on October 30th.

It was last Monday, the 13th, when the educational centre sent an email to its community informing them about a flea infestation on the premises. Consequently, they announced the closure of EASDA with the suspension of in-person classes.

The Alicante School of Art and Higher Design made this decision during the setback to ensure the health of students, teachers, and staff.

This situation, the closure of the centre and the implementation of online teaching, has been "a test of endurance for the entire educational community," within the demands they have been making for years.

In this regard, the centre demands "decent facilities and a suitable location." However, they report that the activity continues in the same space. Despite this, "we maintain the enthusiasm, professionalism, and passion for design."

However, they stress that "what we may no longer have is patience," a message they have once again conveyed to the City Council and the Department of Education to demand a "definitive and urgent solution" that will provide the school with a suitable space for higher artistic education needs.

EASDA, located in the Zona Norte of Alicante, has facilities that have presented structural deficiencies for years, which have prompted recurring complaints from students and teachers, as reiterated by the school's administration.