Alicante renews the coastal facade landscape with more sea and traffic-resistant plants These are species capable of withstanding the salinity of proximity to the sea while enhancing urban aesthetics

The Alicante City Council has completed the comprehensive renovation of the green spaces of the Paseo del Puerto with new plantings capable of better resisting the inherent salinity of the maritime facade and the conditions of the Mediterranean climate, in addition to the challenges of an area with high pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

The Brota Alicante service team has planted Bougainvillea glabra, known for its showy and prolonged flowering; Nerium oleander nana (dwarf oleander), a perennial and colorful flowering species that tolerates saline environments; Tulbaghia violacea, valued for its fragrance and its ability to cover spaces ornamentally; Cyca revoluta, a sculptural plant widely used in urban gardening; Cyrtomium falcatum, a resilient fern that provides greenery all year round; and Pittosporum tobira, a species commonly used in alignments due to its adaptation to urban environments and resilience.

The Councillor for Parks and Gardens, Rafael Alemañ, explains that "the aim of the Alicante City Council with this type of action is to reinforce the environmental and aesthetic value of the most frequented public spaces, improving public perception and contributing to a more pleasant, green, and sustainable city."

"With this intervention, the Paseo del Puerto renews its image and functionality as one of the city's most representative urban corridors, offering residents and visitors a well-maintained natural environment fully integrated into the coastal landscape," added the councillor.

Massive replacement of flowering and shrub plants

Apart from this specific action at the Port, Brota Alicante is also carrying out a massive replacement of flowering plants and shrub species throughout the city these days. Work has been done on flowerbeds, medians, and other green spaces in Alicante, including iconic areas such as the Explanada or Plaza Gabriel Miró, where plants that were missing for various reasons have been replaced.

In the case of the Explanada, the flowerbeds have been bordered with wooden posts to prevent, as much as possible, damage during the growth of the different species. These posts will be removed once the new planting is established.