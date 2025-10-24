Alicante Province Surpasses 900,000 Jobs, Setting a New Record for Employment The third quarter concludes with the creation of 33,000 jobs | Unemployment rate falls to 12.05%

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Friday, 24 October 2025, 11:01

The employment in the province continues to grow with the close of the third quarter. As usual, summer boosts employment, and the region records its second consecutive quarter of growth, although this time with unprecedented figures.

The peak months of the high season (July, August, and September) have driven the number of employed people in Alicante to unprecedented levels. With 33,000 more people working than in the second quarter of 2025, the province has surpassed 900,000 employed individuals.

According to the latest data from the Active Population Survey (EPA) conducted by the National Institute of Statistics (INE), the third quarter of the year closed with 904,800 employed people, 33,500 more than in the second quarter and almost 68,000 more than in the same period last year. This is the highest figure in the INE's historical series.

By sectors, services are the fastest growing, with 673,600 employed, nearly 30,000 more than the previous quarter. This sector accounts for 75% of all workers in the province. Industry also grows slightly, with 4,000 more employed, while construction increases by 3,700 people, reaching 82,000 employed. Only agriculture sees a decline in employment, dropping from 25,600 in the second quarter to the current 20,900.

Regarding the unemployment rate, it falls to 12.05% thanks to a drop in the figure among women, from 15.09% to 13.61% in this third quarter, compared to the 10.74% unemployment rate recorded by men between July and September. In total, the number of unemployed in the third quarter of the year stood at nearly 124,000 people.

This is the lowest unemployment rate in the last two years. One must go back to the third quarter of 2023 to see a figure below 12%, according to INE records.