Alicante pauses with tributes and moments of silence to remember the storm that devastated Valencia Municipalities continue to show solidarity with the victims and those affected in the neighbouring province

Adrián Mazón Alicante Wednesday, 29 October 2025, 13:15

On Wednesday, October 29, the province of Alicante commemorates the anniversary of the storm that left an indelible mark on the recent history of the Valencian Community, devastating the province of Valencia with 229 fatalities and thousands affected.

From the capital of the province of Alicante to the inland regions, north and south, municipalities have united in moments of silence, floral offerings, and acts of remembrance for the victims of the Valencia storm.

These acts of solidarity are also part of the official mourning declared by the Generalitat. President Carlos Mazón has announced that it will be "permanent" in the three provinces of the Community as a tribute to the victims.

Provincial and local institutions, with flags at half-mast, have highlighted the exemplary response of emergency services and the wave of civic solidarity that emerged after the torrential rains that affected the entire province.

Moment of silence in Alicante

The Alicante City Council has held a "heartfelt tribute to the victims and families" of that "fateful day," stated municipal spokesperson Cristina Cutanda, with a moment of silence at the doors of the Town Hall.

Moment of silence in Alicante.

The Government Subdelegation in Alicante has also called for a moment of silence in the Plaza de la Montañeta.

The University of Alicante also paused its activities to gather the community around the sculpture of the Hand. "With our silence, we want to join your pain," said Rector Amparo Navarro, in addition to remembering the victims.

Moment of silence in Elche

The municipal corporation of Elche also observed a moment of silence in the Plaza de Baix on the first anniversary of the storm. During the tribute, the lives lost in the flood were remembered, serving as an expression of mourning and solidarity with the families and the thousands of Valencians affected by the tragedy.

Moment of silence in Elche.