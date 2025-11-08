The Alicante Nursing College Celebrates Awards with a Prescription Advocacy Nancy Vicente Alcalde was named Honorary Member 2025 and the European University of Valencia – Alicante Campus, Honorary Member

The Alicante Nursing College held the third edition of the Nursing Gala of the Province of Alicante under the theme 'Prescription, more than just a definition'. This institutional event featured José Luis Cobos, president of the International Council of Nurses (ICN), who delivered the keynote speech on this edition's theme. Cobos' attendance marked the first visit of an ICN president to the province of Alicante.

In his address, José Luis Cobos stated, "Prescribing is not just a technical act; it is an act of trust, recognising that nurses not only care but also decide, act, and transform. Prescribing involves taking responsibility and knowledge to enhance people's lives, optimise system resources, and dignify our profession."

"However, for this competence to be fully exercised," he added, "it is essential that nurses actively participate in decision-making spaces. We cannot talk about prescribing without discussing leadership, nor about competencies without discussing participation, because prescribing medications and healthcare products requires not only training but also a voice and vote in healthcare governance structures."

The ICN president also mentioned that "nurse prescribing is not a concession; it is a professional achievement based on evidence, rigorous training, and clinical experience."

Honorary Member and Honorary Member

The president of the Alicante Nursing College, Montserrat Angulo, highlighted that "each of the recognitions, awards, and appointments at the Nursing Gala reflects who we are as a collective: committed professionals, health leaders, mentors, educators, advocates for health and well-being. Nurses."

Montserrat Angulo was responsible for extolling the figures of those who received the Honorary Member appointments this year: Nancy Vicente Alcalde, in recognition of her collegial, professional, and human trajectory, and the European University of Valencia-Alicante Campus for its support of the profession.

Recognitions Nursing Socio-Health Labour Award: Silvia Vilar Amorós, Director of Nursing at La Pedrera Hospital in Denia

Best Academic Record Award: Carolina Moran Vicente (Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Alicante) and Ainhoa Antón Gómez and Mª Herminia Mariño Alvarez (Faculty of Health Sciences, Cardenal Herrera CEU University of Elche).

Recognition to colleagues who completed 25 years of Membership

Training Department Award of the Alicante Nursing College: José Miguel Bellod Guillén

Research Advisory Award of the Alicante Nursing College: María Flores Vizcaya Moreno

CPR School Award of the Alicante Nursing College: Fundación de la Comunidad Valenciana Hércules de Alicante

Nursing Leadership School Award of the Alicante Nursing College: Manuela Domingo Pozo

Nursing Professional Labour Award:

◦ Critical Care Unit of the Vega Baja University Hospital

◦ Isabel de Castro Ibañez

◦ Complex Wounds Unit Vinalopó Hospital

Professional Career Award:

◦ Joan Clement Imbernón

◦ Luis Llor Gutiérrez

Honorary Member Appointment: European University of Valencia – Alicante Campus

Honorary Member Appointment: Nancy Vicente Alcalde

Regarding Nancy Vicente, it was noted that "by recognising our Honorary Member, we not only celebrate a brilliant professional career but also a way of understanding the nursing profession: with commitment, dedication, and above all, humanity. We also acknowledge her involvement with the Alicante Nursing College and her human value."

Furthermore, when referring to the merits of the new Honorary Member, it was stated that the European University of Valencia-Alicante Campus is a young, dynamic institution deeply committed to excellence. "Since its arrival in our province, this university has demonstrated a clear vocation of service to the Alicante society and its healthcare environment," it was stated. The appointment was received by Rosa Sanchidrián, rector of the European University of Valencia.