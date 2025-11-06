The Alicante Nursing College Celebrates Its Third Gala This Friday with the Theme 'Prescription, More Than Just a Definition' José Luis Cobos, President of the International Council of Nurses, to Deliver the Keynote Speech

Image from the Second Nursing Gala of the Province of Alicante.

Pau Sellés Alicante Thursday, 6 November 2025, 16:40

The Alicante Nursing College will hold its third Nursing Gala of the Province of Alicante this Friday, November 7th. This event has become a significant date in the professional calendar of the nursing community. Under the theme 'Prescription, More Than Just a Definition', the day aims to highlight the evolution and commitment of nursing in healthcare and society.

The keynote speech will be delivered by José Luis Cobos, President of the International Council of Nurses (ICN), who will address this edition's theme. His participation marks the first visit of an ICN president to the province, a matter of special significance for the Alicante nursing community.

The gala will take place at the Juan XXIII Halls in Alicante at 6 PM, gathering representatives from political, healthcare, academic, collegial, and social sectors, as well as collaborating entities of the College.

During the event, various recognitions and awards will be presented to professionals in the sector. Among them are the appointments of Honorary Member and Member of Honour, the award for the best academic record, and the accolades granted by the Leadership School, the CPR School, the Training Department, and the College's Research Advisory.

List of Awardees

The awardees include, among others, Silvia Vilar Amorós (Sociosanitary Work Award), José Miguel Bellod Guillén (Training Department Award), María Flores Vizcaya Moreno (Research Advisory Award), Hércules de Alicante Foundation (CPR School Award), and Manuela Domingo Pozo (Leadership School Award). Additionally, the professional work of the Critical Care Unit of the Vega Baja University Hospital, Isabel de Castro Ibáñez, and the Complex Wounds Unit of the Vinalopó Hospital will be recognized, along with the Professional Career Awards for Joan Clement Imbernón and Luis Llor Gutiérrez.

The European University of Valencia – Alicante Campus will receive the title of Honorary Member, while Nancy Vicente Alcalde will be recognized as an Honorary Member.