Alicante's Neighbourhoods Prepare for New Developments: Awnings in the Centre, New Museums, and Pedestrianisation of Streets The Governing Board approves the fifth budget amendment, exceeding five million, to finalise agreements with Vox before greenlighting the 2026 Budget

Adrián Mazón Alicante Tuesday, 11 November 2025, 14:10

The city of Alicante is gearing up for major developments in its neighbourhoods with an investment exceeding five million euros. Among the highlights are the transformation of the old Aba6 Cinemas, the installation of awnings in the centre, and the pedestrianisation of streets and squares across various districts.

The Local Government Board, held this Tuesday, has approved the fifth budget amendment totalling 5,041,720 euros to execute various projects agreed with Vox in the current budget. Thus, the Popular Party is hastening to finalise these conditions before also approving the 2026 accounts with Abascal's party.

This new budget amendment must secure a majority in both the Finance Committee and the Plenary at the end of November, to ensure "Alicante continues advancing in the urban and social transformation we are undertaking," stated the Finance Councillor, Nayma Beldjilali, who also urged the rest of the opposition to exercise "common sense."

The largest portion of this new municipal budget adjustment will go towards the renovation of the old Aba6 Cinemas. The City Council will allocate 1,500,000 euros to convert the facilities into a cultural production and rehearsal space.

Another significant economic undertaking will be the adaptation of museum spaces in the Casa de la Misericordia. Alicante will invest 1,200,000 euros to establish a major international museum in the newly recovered complex in Las Cigarreras, in addition to the interactive Holy Week Museum.

Furthermore, out of all these millions, a total of 490,000 euros will be allocated to pedestrianise the Town Hall Square in Alicante, where only public transport will be allowed. This road will close to vehicular traffic during the Christmas season, starting from November 23, and from January 6 onwards, only buses and taxis will be permitted.

The fifth budget amendment of the municipal budget also serves to carry out works and improvements in Gabriel Miró Square (125,000 euros), replace the lift connecting Raval Roig with Postiguet Beach (70,000 euros), and install shading awnings in the city centre (207,138 euros).

This new adjustment in the municipal accounts also supports the repair of sports courts in the Northern Zone of Alicante, in the neighbourhoods of Nou Alacant, Garbinet, Juan XXIII, and Colonia Requena (265,274 euros); the repair of Teresa Más de la Florida Square (125,000 euros); the redevelopment of Océano Street (155,000 euros); and the repair of main roads (267,914 euros).

This final sprint to execute the 2025 accounts also includes the acquisition of a boat for the Local Police of Alicante with an investment of 156,393 euros. This is another measure, like the previous ones, agreed upon by Vox.

Additionally, there are cultural initiatives, with investment in machinery, technical installations, and equipment for cultural facilities and museums (18,000 euros), the acquisition of musical instruments for the Municipal Band (18,000 euros), the purchase of artworks for municipal collections (43,500 euros), and the acquisition of bibliographic material for the Municipal Public Library Network (15,500 euros).