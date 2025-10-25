Alicante modernises its industrial estates Two new management entities to be established in Llano del Espartal and the Mercalicante area

Impulsalicante, the Local Agency for Economic and Social Development of the Alicante City Council, has initiated the process to establish a new Management and Modernisation Entity (EGM) in the business area of Llano del Espartal. Additionally, groundwork is being laid for a sixth entity in the Mercalicante Influence Area. These will be the fifth and sixth entities created in the city, following those in Atalayas, Pla de la Vallonga, Aguamarga, and Ocaña Avanza.

More than 20 entrepreneurs and property owners from the business area, located near the exit road to Madrid via Orihuela Avenue, participated in the informative meeting. The meeting, presided over by Employment and Promotion Councillor Mari Carmen de España, agreed to form a Promoter Commission to establish the EGM of Llano del Espartal, based on the former neighbourhood association that grouped the area's businesses.

In the same meeting, which also included Vicente Seguí, Director General of Employment, Business Promotion, and New Economy, the intention to develop a new entity in the Mercalicante business area was also discussed. This entity would be named EGM Mercalicante Influence Area.

Impulsalicante has signed an agreement with the Federation of Business Areas of the Valencian Community (Fepeval) to provide technical advice for the establishment of both entities, the EGM Llano del Espartal and the EGM Mercalicante Influence Area. The industrial areas' employers' association will be responsible for the technical assistance in drafting the documents required by Law 14/2018 on the Modernisation of Business Areas of the Valencian Community to submit the application to the City Council.

Mari Carmen de España highlighted that "there is a strong willingness from entrepreneurs and property owners to move forward with the City Council on these new EGMs, which should contribute to modernising and enhancing these business spaces, equipping them with the necessary infrastructure and services, and preparing them to face the challenges posed by the new economy."

"We are working on enhancing Alicante's industrial land, with investments from the City Council, supported by the Valencian Institute of Business Competitiveness (IVACE) and property owners. This is an effort we will continue in the coming years, requiring these EGMs to foster public-private collaboration and access new grants by improving their classification," the councillor commented.

The councillor responsible for Impulsalicante recalled that this year we have promoted service and infrastructure improvements with IVACE amounting to 2.2 million euros in the business areas of Las Atalayas, Pla de la Vallonga, Ocaña Avanza, and Aguamarga, thanks to the drive of their EGMs.