Archive image of a mass celebration at the Inmaculada Jesuitas School in Alicante. Miriam Gil Albert

Alicante's Inmaculada Jesuitas School Distances Itself from Priest Under Investigation for Alleged Child Abuse

The institution asserts that the implicated individual had no contact with its students and refers to the ongoing investigation by the Prosecutor's Office.

Alejandro Hernández

Alicante

Thursday, 6 November 2025, 12:20

Comenta

Inmaculada Jesuitas School in Alicante has distanced itself from the priest removed by the Society of Jesus for alleged sexual abuse of minors in Alicante and Zaragoza during the first decade of this century. The school issued an internal statement to families to clarify its position hours after the case came to light.

According to the statement, signed by the superior of the Jesuit community in Alicante and the school's headmaster, the accused cleric "did not engage in any activities with the students" of the institution.

The document emphasizes that this assertion is based on the information gathered so far and that the case is already in the hands of the Prosecutor's Office, which is conducting the investigation. The religious order, to which the educational center belongs, recently confirmed the facts through an official statement from the Province of Spain of the Society of Jesus.

The Alicante school, part of the Jesuit educational network, has sought to reassure the educational community and make it clear that the events allegedly occurred more than two decades ago and are unrelated to the current activities of the institution.

Meanwhile, the Society of Jesus has assured full cooperation with the investigation and has initiated an internal process to "gather testimonies that could confirm, clarify, or add relevant information about this or other hypothetical cases," in line with the institutional commitment to "listen, welcome, and support those who may have been affected."

