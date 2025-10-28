Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Participants in the 2023 edition of the event. TA

Alicante Hosts the 43rd National Congress of Medical Students Starting This Wednesday

Around 600 people will participate in the event taking place at the Official College of Doctors of Alicante

Pau Sellés

Alicante

Tuesday, 28 October 2025, 14:00

Around 600 people will participate from this Wednesday until Friday in the 43rd National Congress of Medical Students. The event is organized by the students and faculty of the 5th and 6th year of the Medicine Degree at Miguel Hernández University (UMH), and will be held at the Official College of Doctors of Alicante (COMA). The congress also celebrates its 21st International edition and the 2nd online edition.

The CNEM (an acronym for the congress) is a scientific event that brings together medical students from all over Spain with the aim of introducing them to cutting-edge medical advancements and allowing them a first participation in a recognized congress.

In this meeting, in addition to presenting panels and oral communications, participants will attend round tables with national and international speakers, as well as workshops, seminars, and symposia aimed at deepening knowledge and techniques relevant to the practice of the profession.

Alicante Hosts the 43rd National Congress of Medical Students Starting This Wednesday